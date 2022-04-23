Construction is beginning in earnest on Ball Corporation’s 750,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the former Floyd County Industrial Park land.
The original announcement made in April 2021 cited a $51.8 million price tag to build the facility near the intersection of Ga. 53 and 140. The new construction is approximately five miles from the company’s beverage container and aluminum cup manufacturing plants.
“You’ll see some more dirt being moved on Highway 53,” said Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
Currently there are three major building projects nearby. At 6785 Calhoun Highway the Hillman Group is constructing a 425,000-square-foot distribution facility, and Plymouth REIT is putting up two massive spec buildings on the same property near Balta.
The sale of the industrial park land to Ball Corp. paid off Floyd County’s debt on the site and eliminated interest payments on the bonds used to purchase the site. Floyd County has paid approximately $2 million in interest since the purchase of the property, which also includes the Lowe’s Distribution Center tract.
As part of the sale of that site, Ball will make a payment in lieu of taxes, amounting to $64,813 annually for 10 years, to the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
The first three years, the company will receive a 100% tax abatement. The next three years Ball will get a 75% tax break, then a 50% tax break for years seven though nine and a 25% break in year 10.
Ball’s cup now even more recyclable
Ball also announced this week that the Ball aluminum cup is now composed of 90% recycled content.
The idea builds on the cup’s “infinite recyclability by lowering its carbon footprint, therefore further positioning the product as a sustainable solution for packaging waste challenges across the sports and entertainment, food service, retail and beverage industries,” a release from the company stated.
The aluminum cup manufactured in Rome with 90% recycled content is available now and currently in use.
“At Ball, we’re committed to innovative solutions that contribute to creating a truly circular economy,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO of Ball Corp. “Aluminum beverage packaging — including the Ball Aluminum Cup — has always been a sustainable alternative to plastic, and this update only further strengthens its sustainability attributes. We aim to deliver solutions that not only benefit our global customers but also benefit the planet, and we are excited to partner with Novelis to bring a Ball Aluminum Cup made with 90% recycled content to communities everywhere.”
Producing the cup with 90% recycled content significantly reduces its carbon footprint, the company stated, as doing so with recycled aluminum uses 95% less energy than doing so with primary aluminum.
“In line with Novelis’ purpose of ‘Shaping a Sustainable World Together,’ we’re focused on innovating alongside customers like Ball to increase the use of recycled content in their products,” said Steve Fisher, president and CEO of Novelis Inc. “We’re proud of our long-standing partnership with Ball and our joint efforts to increase the use of aluminum for beverage packaging. Aluminum beverage packages — bottles, cans and cups alike — are a perfect product for the circular economy as they can be recycled over and over without ever losing their material properties.”
The aluminum cups are helping to drive sustainability at sports and entertainment venues across the country, including at Ball Arena in Denver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
At Ball Arena in particular, aluminum beverage packaging has helped to eliminate more than 350,000 single-use plastic cups and bottles, and the arena is on pace to eliminate more than 1 million single-use plastic cups and bottles in 2022, a release stated.