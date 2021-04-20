The Ball Corporation has agreed to purchase approximately 109 acres at the intersection of Georgia Highways 53 and 140 for a mammoth regional distribution center.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and Development Authority of Floyd County agreed to the deal which will lead to a 750,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center on the property.
Ball has a major beverage container plant and a brand new recyclable aluminum cup manufacturing plant less than five miles from that site.
The company will pay $35,000 per acre for the parcel, which will pay off the debt on both the 110 acre site and the remaining acreage surrounding the Lowe's Regional Distribution Center on the opposite side of Georgia Highway 53.
Solar plant heading to Floyd County Industrial Park
The Development Authority of Floyd County also agreed to a 90-day option deal with Office of Solar Development LLC for between 20 and 25 acres in the Floyd County Industrial Park off U.S. 27 south near Georgia Highlands College.
Developers are seeking put a four megawatt solar farm on the site which has been largely undevelopable in the past.
OSD has agreed to a long term lease at $900 per acre for 30 years.
If the deal goes through the new solar farm would produce enough electricity to power nearly 500 homes.
Jimmy Byars, chairman of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority also won approval from his body to spend up to $150,000 for evaluation and assessment of potential properties for economic development, including the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property.
The sale of the acreage at the northwest corner of Ga 53 and Ga 140 essentially leaves the community without a large parcel for future industrial development.
"We've been working really, hard (on land) , we've doing so for over a year now," said Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord.