There were lots of smiles, but no handshakes when Ball Container revealed plans to add additional manufacturing capacity to its operations in Shannon Tuesday.
The announcement came during a meeting for the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority Tuesday.
Ball plant manager Chris Grimley detailed plans to add a fourth production line in the body of the company's primary plant in Shannon. The company will get get a $64 million bond package from the Rome Floyd County Development Authority and 46 another jobs to the workforce at the plant.
The new line project is completely separate from the first expansion project, a quarter of a million square foot addition to build recyclable aluminum cups, that was announced last fall. That is a $217 million project that will add 146 jobs to the Ball payroll in Floyd County.
Grimley said the plant currently has two lines that manufacture 12 ounce aluminum cans and a third line the makes 16 ounce cans. The new line will manufacture the increasingly popular 7.5 ounce cans. He said Coca-Cola and Pepsi will be the primary customers for the new line.
Ball gets a 12-year tax abatement package from the community for the addition of a fourth production line.
The first three years Ball will receive a 100% tax abatement, followed by three years with a 75% break, three years at 50% and three years at 25% before paying full taxes related to the new project.
In lieu if taxes, the company will make an $80,000 annual payment to the development authority throughout the course of the 12-year period of time.
The development authority also approved a $120 million bond package related to the Kerry Group expansion that was unveiled last week. Kerry makes breadings, coatings and seasonings for a variety of food products at a facility on Douglas Street in Rome.
Kerry will have its taxes abated at the 100% level for four years, then get a 75% abatement for the next four years followed by a 50% abatement for four years before paying a full tax load. Kerry will make a $150,000 annual payment in lieu of taxes.
The development authority uses the PILOT fees in its job recruitment and marketing effort.
As it relates to marketing, the authority approved a new logo and branding campaign that will differentiate the authority from the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce which used to handle job recruitment.
The new logo features a blended R and F which incorporates imagery reflective of the community's river assets.
"Rome flowing into Floyd County, that's really what our community is all about," said the development authority's Chairman Jimmy Byars.
The authority also agreed to relocate staff from shared space in the chamber building to the Manis Business Center, formerly the Georgia Power regional headquarters, at 800 Broad Street.
The authority will lease the former Georgia Power executive suites, some 3,180 square feet of space for 42 months. The first six months the authority will get the space rent-free, followed by three years at $2,500 a month.
Authority Chairman Jimmy Byars is also the CEO at Hardy Realty which is handling ease of space in the building, therefore Byars abstained from the vote. Hardy will not receive any fees or benefits from the transaction as long as Byars remains a member of the authority.