The board at Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center holds a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 25, on a Serenity Room where clinicians and other employees can get away for short relaxing and recharging breaks.
The board at Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center holds a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 25, on a Serenity Room where clinicians and other employees can get away for short relaxing and recharging breaks.
Contributed
Atrium Health Floyd serenity rooms include a massage chair, sound machine, essential oils, chocolates and mints and ambient lighting.
CENTRE, Alabama – Employees at Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center now have a space to recharge and relax, with the opening of a serenity room.
It's the seventh serenity room at Atrium Health Floyd facilities. The initiative began in September 2021 as teammates across the organization were busy providing care for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. P.J. Lynn, medical director at the Cherokee facility, said at the Thursday ribbon-cutting that there's a need for the space to prevent burnout among clinicians and other teammates.
The rooms offers a variety of items to assist with a relaxing timeout, including a massage chair, sound machine, essential oils, chocolates and mints and ambient lighting. Feedback from other locations indicate they are both effective and popular.
“It’s important that our teammates can find a place for a quick, 10-minute break during the day where they can recharge,” said Cindy Vice, program manager of Employee Wellness for Atrium Health Floyd.
“The initiative lines up with our overall mission at Atrium Health: ‘To improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all,’” she added.