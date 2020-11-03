The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will review an application for a cell tower in Armuchee along Martha Berry Boulevard at their Thursday meeting.
The applicant, Verizon Wireless, requests a special use permit to install a cell tower at Armuchee Self Storage at 4753 Martha Berry Boulevard, which is already zoned for the mini warehouses. The tower would be a 150' tall single shaft, with no guide wires.
The application says the tower will be set back far enough so that it wouldn't fall and damage any other existing parcels or buildings in the surrounding area. The planning department staff has recommended approval.
The planning commission will also vote on the final drafts of two ULDC amendments for hobby farms and special event venues to go before Floyd County Commissioners.
The commission's decision to approve the application and amendments or not will go before the Floyd County Commission for a vote and public hearing on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.
An application to rezone a property on Second Avenue from community commercial to neighborhood office commercial will also go before commission members.
A neighborhood office commercial designation would allow the owner to use the property as an office, light retail business or a residence. Planning staff described in the application that while it would be spot zoning, much of the area would still fit the new zoning and would have a better chance of preserving the character of the area. Staff recommends approval.
Howard Alexander has requested a special use permit to allow multi-family dwellings at an existing office park complex at 162 Three Rivers Drive.
There has been little demand for office space in recent months, he said, and he would like to rent out the properties for families to live in. Planning staff recommends approval, saying it would add to potential housing stock in Rome, while still having the option of using the space as an office.
The planning commission's recommendations will go before the Rome City Commission on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.
The Thursday planning commission meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad Street. The meeting is open to the public but space is limited. If interested in participating in the meeting, email Brice Wood for the Zoom link at bwood@romega.us.