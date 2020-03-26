When Ana Armas opened her restaurant Ana’s by the River in February, she didn’t think Rome would shut down due to a stay at home order because of the coronavirus.
So when an anonymous person went on Facebook and elected to crowdfund to buy gift cards from her restaurant, she was amazed.
The donor came into her restaurant and bought $300 worth of gift cards to do two things: support a local business and support local public safety personnel.
“It started on Facebook,” she said. “This guy said ‘I have an idea. Everybody just pitch in. Whether it’s $20 or $30. We could buy a gift card. Whatever we can afford.’”
People in a Facebook group started recommending names, and Ana’s by the River was one of the small businesses recommended. Then she received a message on Facebook that someone would come in to buy multiple gift cards to give to nurses, local law enforcement and 911 dispatchers. Armas said the purchase helped her restaurant tremendously.
“We have seven people that have families that work here,” Armas said. “At night, I cannot sleep. We’re living day by day. I go to places and they’re all closed. It literally breaks my heart. All we can do is pray.”
She also felt it noble that someone would be willing to come in and remain anonymous in order to support the most vulnerable and those on the front lines of fighting the virus.
“That’s really when it comes from the heart,” she said. The donor bought 20 gift cards in total -- 10 of them were worth $10, and the other 10 were worth $20.
Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department said the gesture was nice, especially when the department is cautious of taking food donations since the virus can live for quite some time on surfaces.
“This is a strange situation we’re dealing with, and our community is great with wanting to help us,” Fincher said. “We’re limited in what we can take right now. People want to buy us dinner, but just because of what’s going on, we’re very hesitant to take stuff right now, so their idea was to buy us gift cards.”
Anthony Cromer of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said that he’s grateful people felt it in their heart to donate to public safety entities.
“In our line of work, we have to do our job,” he said. “We’re trying to limit interaction as much as possible. We’re encouraging people to stay in and stay as clean and healthy as they can.”
Along with giving gift cards to first responders, Armas said the donor also planned to give the gift cards to nurses.