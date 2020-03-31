AgGeorgia Farm Credit has announced that dividends totaling $13,953,640 have been declared by its board of directors, with receipt by members anticipated the first week of April.
More than $790,000 of the total is earmarked for farmers in Floyd and surrounding counties.
“We know that this is a particularly stressful time for many because of COVID-19, and our board and staff are pleased to be able to give our members some good news and some extra cash in their pockets,” said Dave Neff, chairman of the AgGeorgia Farm Credit Board of Directors.
The 2020 distribution resulted in $135,685 coming to farm families in Floyd County. That was down 8.2% from last year when Floyd farmers shared $147,800.
Regionally, Gordon County agribusiness interests received $255,971 this year, up 12.4% from a year ago when they received $227,600. Bartow farmers netted $142,618 this year which was an increase of 8.4% over last year when they received $131,510. Chattooga County farm units are sharing in $181,319 up a whopping 58.3% from last years distribution of $114,508. Polk County farmers, like Floyd County, received a little less this year, $77,487 as compared to $84,837 last year, a decline of 8.7%.
The financial cooperative has returned profits to its members every year for the past 32 years through its patronage refund program, with over $382 million in cash being paid out since 1988.
The refund, from 2019 earnings, consists of more than $4.1 million in cash and over $9.7 million in allocated surplus, with the surplus portion to be used to maintain the capital position of the cooperative and returned to members at a later date.
"The patronage refund reduces our members’ cost of borrowing considerably, this year lowering the average member’s stated rate by 1.50%,” said AgGeorgia’s CFO Carrie McCall in a statement. “For every dollar of interest expense accrued by our borrowers in our general portfolio in 2019, 24 cents is being paid back to them.”