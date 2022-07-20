AdventHealth Redmond was recently named one of the nation's 100 Top Hospitals by Fortune and Merative. This is the third year in a row that the hospital has been recognized with this accolade.
Merative, a data, analytics and technology partner for the health industry, identified the top hospitals from a evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S.
The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, established the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.
“It’s a great honor to have AdventHealth Redmond included in the list of 100 Top Hospitals,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the Southeast Region. “Earning this recognition for the third year in a row is a testament to the dedication of our team. I’m thankful to work alongside them as we fulfill our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ.”
The 100 Top Hospitals list is broken down into 5 categories: 15 top major teaching hospitals, 25 top teaching hospitals, 20 top large community hospitals, 20 top medium community hospitals and 20 top small community hospitals.
AdventHealth Redmond was recognized as the No. 1 top teaching hospital. The hospital received 5 stars for clinical outcomes, operation efficiency, patient experience and financial health.
"Recognition as one of the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals demonstrates AdventHealth Redmond’s ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care," a release stated.
According to Merative, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.