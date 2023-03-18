As the nation looks for ways to decrease the rising cost of healthcare while increasing high-quality patient care, residents of northwest Georgia now have access to advanced surgical procedures that can do both.
Harbin Clinic has five specialties using minimally invasive, robotic assistance during surgery. Harbin Clinic physicians are excited to share these innovative techniques with patients as they have several benefits for patient care.
Patients who undergo robotic-assisted surgery experience many advantages. Describing these outcomes, physicians focus on three key benefits: reduced trauma, quicker recovery and fewer complications. Put more simply, reduced trauma refers to the size of a patient’s incision and the effects of experiencing a traditional, open-incision surgery. Robotic-assisted surgeries allow for much smaller incisions, and therefore, less pain, bleeding and scarring for the patient.
When a patient’s body undergoes less surgical trauma, this also means the body can bounce back faster. This quicker recovery includes patients walking sooner after surgery and significantly shorter hospital stays.
Describing a colon cancer removal using this technology, Harbin Clinic General Surgeon Dr. Bennett Brock says, “What originally felt like a big, scary surgery for many patients suddenly feels not so intimidating. With this minimally invasive option, patients often go home the next morning, and they experience faster healing and better pain control.”
Still, one of the most important outcomes of robotic-assisted surgery is fewer complications post-surgery. Some examples of surgical complications are blood loss, nerve damage or wound infection. In less healthy patient populations, hernia is also a common problem. Now, however, research suggests that patients who undergo robotic-assisted surgery encounter fewer of these issues.
For those curious about how robotic-assisted surgery works, there are four main components of the technology: the surgeon’s viewing console and master controls, a patient-side cart with robotic arms, the surgical tools attached to the arms, and a high-definition camera with an attached light source. The light source and 3D high-definition camera are inserted into the patient’s body through small incisions, allowing the surgeon a detailed, 3D view of the operation site. Then, at the console, physicians view the 3D, high-definition display and control the arms and surgical instruments.
Describing the level of visual detail this high-definition display provides, Harbin Clinic Urologist Dr. Robert Williams explains, “The first robotic prostatectomy was completed in 2001 transforming the approach to pelvic surgery. For the first time, surgeons could see anatomy in the deep pelvis clearly during surgery.”
Summing up the value of robotics, Dr. Brock added, “This robotic system is a tool. But as a surgeon, my job is to consider the best tools I can use to help each specific patient. A lot of the time, choosing the right tools means performing surgery with robotic assistance, but sometimes it doesn’t. Our goal is to figure that out for the patient on an individual basis. At the end of the day, you want to have a relationship with the physician that you are seeing, and you want them to do what they believe is the best procedure for you as a patient.”
Today, these Harbin Clinic specialties offer robotic-assisted surgery for certain procedures: General Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Pulmonary Medicine, Urology, and Women’s Health.