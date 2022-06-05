Business has been bustling since the iconic Pizza Farm Restaurant in Rockmart reopened two weeks ago after a devastating fire in 2021.
Surrounded by family, co-workers, and friends, owner Tommy Sanders welcomed everyone to the official grand re-opening on May 19. Since then it has been packed.
“This means a lot to us. And I’m sure it means a lot to you. I’ve got a lot of family here. Got a lot of friends. Everybody’s welcome. I’m not much for speeches. So let’s get this thing started,” Sanders said before presiding over the ceremonial ribbon cutting at the reopening.
An early morning fire on Jan. 9, 2021, ravaged the nearly 50-year-old establishment at its Knox Mountain Road location, gutting the inside and causing most of the roof to collapse. In the months since, the structure was completely demolished and cleared away.
The recently-completed Pizza Farm Restaurant sits on Marquette Road just off of Ga. 113 across from Rockmart High School. Visible from the road, the pole barn-style building provides a more spacious kitchen and dining area as well as plenty of room for antique farm equipment, toys, and Rockmart High School sports memorabilia and uniforms.
Sanders’ wife, Amanda Sanders, spoke to those gathered and said the journey they have taken, from moving on from the fire to maneuvering through obstacles to get the new restaurant finished, could not have happened without the support of so many in the community.
“I think that it has meant the world to Tommy. Very few people get to see how much impact they have on the community in their lifetime, and he’s in awe. He never dreamed that his work meant something to someone else other than us. It’s just given him a sense of peace that his life has meant something,” Amanda Sanders said.
It took nine months to build and furnish the Pizza Farm’s new location, but general contractor Eddie Benefield, owner of E.A. Benefield Inc., said the experience could not have been more rewarding for him and his family.
“After people found out that we had worked it out, and I was going to build the restaurant, I had a lot of folks tell me, ‘you don’t know what you’re getting into,’” Benefield said with a laugh before offering a prayer at the ribbon-cutting.
“And I want to say that I didn’t. Not only have you been wonderful clients, you’ve become friends. And it means so much to me and my family just to be a part of this. You’re a huge part of this community. And just to be a little part of getting this back has been such a blessing to me.”
Deep roots
The restaurant’s reputation and legacy were evident on the first day of business at its new location.
Frank and Jimmie Hatch sat outside on a bench near the front door an hour and a half before the restaurant officially opened to the public. The retired couple had driven from Ball Ground, more than 60 miles away, to eat on the establishment’s first day back.
“I grew up in Hiram and ate here when I was living there,” Jimmie Hatch said. “I still have family in Paulding County and they were letting me know when they were getting ready to open back up.”
Generations of families have not only eaten at the Pizza Farm, they’ve worked there as well.
Tommy Sanders’ children, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, and more all have been employees at the restaurant.
For many, including Tommy’s sister-in-law Christy Sanders, it was her first real job when she was growing up.
“Those who have worked here already know how much Pizza Farm means to not just Polk County, but Bartow County, Paulding County. Growing up and working at the Pizza Farm, I met some of the best people I’ve ever met and they went through my life with me. Everyone that works here knows the Pizza Farm is very important to all of the surrounding area, and we’re proud to see it open again finally,” Christy Sanders said.
With much of the antique items in the original restaurant destroyed or damaged by the fire, Amanda Sanders said they worked to get more of those type of items in the new location by going through relatives’ homes and purchasing them through online auctions.
There are also three antique wagons next to the road. Two of them were donated by Johnny Kendrick, while the other — painted in the Pizza Farm’s classic green and orange — came from the original location and was restored.
“The five tables in the party room came from the (original) Pizza Farm, and there’s a few various things that survived, but not many,” Amanda Sanders said.
Among the things that will be displayed at the new location in the coming months are the four murals that decorated the walls of the original Pizza Farm. Amanda Sanders said they were salvaged from the building and are being restored by Eastside Elementary art teacher Jennifer Bradshaw.
The Pizza Farm Restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday at 4 p.m., closing at 10 p.m. on Thursdays, and Sunday, and 11 p.m. on Fridays, and Saturdays. The menu includes appetizers, pizzas, a wide variety of dinners, salads and sandwiches. To-go orders can still be placed by calling 770-684-9332.