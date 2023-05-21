Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den owners Sami and Jim Gravedoni celebrated one year in Rome and on Broad Street last weekend. “We love our community here in Rome,” Sami said. “Everyone is so accepting of all kinds of people.”
Artist Renee Peterson at her table in front of the Traveling Gypsies Kava Den last Saturday for it’s one year anniversary. Peterson is a muralist who’s done some local murals, including one at the Cedartown Humane Society and might be picking up some projects in Rome soon. Her website is
Rachael Green of Chatsworth did a brisk business selling bead bracelets and hair tassels at her table in front of the Traveling Gypsies Kava Den Saturday.
Custom pottery table at the Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den one year anniversary celebration last Saturday.
The Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den on Broad Street celebrated their first anniversary this past weekend, hosting a number of outdoor exhibitors in front of their Broad Street shop next to Yummy Thai and the DeSoto Theatre.
Owners Sami and Jim Gravedoni moved to Rome from Florida a little over a year ago and opened Traveling Gypsies soon after.
Their shop bills itself as, “A kava den with a bohemian lifestyle atmosphere serving kava and Elixirs with music and entertainment.”
Kava is a drink made from the root of the kava plant, which is part of the pepper family, that is popular in the Pacific Islands and is popularly as a sedative or to treat stress, insomnia, pain and inflammation as well as other conditions.
“However, the plain truth is it tastes a bit like mud,” Sami says as she urged a customer to slug down the brown liquid in one gulp from half a coconut shell. “And don’t worry if your lips go numb, that’s supposed to happen.”
The shop also offers other amenities, including a salt cabin that’s used for salt therapy with supposed therapeutic effects for the lungs and skin. A 40 minute session in the cabin costs $30.
“We’ve also just launched a line of kava mock-tails,” Sami said, “which is kava with added botanicals for flavoring. They’re extremely popular.”
Traveling Gypsies also has a small meditation room where customers can use an Amethyst Richway Biomat, which reportedly relieves joint and muscle aches.
Sami and husband Jim decide to move to Georgia with the idea of opening a kava bar.
“My son introduced us to kava a few years back, and we were immediately drawn to the holistic lifestyle,” Sami said. “So we decided to give it a shot.”
Sami and Jim previously owned three different businesses and a home in the Ft. Myers area, and decided to move north and try the kava business.
“We were visiting a friend of my dad in Calhoun,” Sami said, “and he said Rome. Rome is where you want to be.”
Sami said after they walked Broad Street and got a feel for the city’s downtown they knew the found the right spot.
“So we went back to Florida, and started selling everything so we could move to Rome and open our kava bar,” Sami said. “And like dominoes, we sold everything one after another, and moved here in February of 2022.”
It only took then 70 days to open Traveling Gypsies, including the build out, and they built the actual kava bar by hand with lumber they sourced in Chattanooga.
The couple also have a vendor booth at the Hodge Podge in the River District where they offer unique finds from around the world, including collectibles and furniture.
Traveling Gypsies also offers gift cards and has a corporate discount program where the entire office can enjoy discount beverages and access to their therapeutic treatments.