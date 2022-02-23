Add a fourth major development to the red-hot Union Grove area between Calhoun and Adairsville.
Plans have been filed for an 800,000-square-foot logistics center in the same neighborhood where three other massive projects are under review, all east of I-75.
The latest, Union Grove Seefried Logistics, boosts the total projected construction costs for all four campuses to $388 million, with nearly 4.5 million square feet under roof. The identified uses include logistics, industrial, manufacturing and warehouse.
All four projects have appeared on the state's Development of Regional Impact site with review work assigned to the Rome-based Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
They all also carry a 2023 initial completion goal, although one is expected to take two additional years with planned expansions.
In addition to the location, one more thing unites the projects: Secrecy. Since Union Grove South was identified on Nov. 4, few comments have been made public on what's planned for the area off the recently opened I-75 Union Grove interchange. The addition of Buc-ee's mega convenience store and fuel center there last year started speculation of additional development.
A formal announcement on the overall project is expected in coming week.
Meanwhile, the Seefried Logistics DRI filing states its $50 million logistics center would be built at 962 Union Grove Road, east of Buc-ee's, and generate $500,000 in taxes per year.
Seefried Marketing Coordinator Barbara Bennett said Tuesday the company has a nondisclosure agreement with the client and cannot comment beyond what is available in public records.
Previously announced projects near the interchange are:
* Trade Point 75, comprised of 1.84 million square feet spread among three buildings, is valued at $190 million when the second phase is complete in 2025. The concept is from InLight Real Estate Acquisitions out of Ponte Verde Beach, Florida. The land owners are D & D Investment Properties LLC.
* Union Grove North, at 1,002,000 square feet, is from Hillwood developers. Valued at $80,060,000, the estimated taxes would be between $550,000 and $600,000 a year.
* Union Grove South, also from Hillwood, is an 840,000-square-foot industrial building valued at $67.2 million.