Plans are firming up for a massive 769,000 square foot warehouse and distribution building in Adairsville.
While they haven't announced what or who will be going in the building at 100 International Parkway an agreement approved by the Development Authority of Bartow County and Georgia North Logistics Center 2 calls for an expected $30 million investment at 75 full time jobs.
The project's description describes the intended use as a logistics operation.
The building was constructed by Ashley Capital, the same firm that purchased the old Mohawk facility on Burlington Drive in Shannon and renovated it before bringing in two tenants to fill it.
Melinda Lemmon, director of the Cartersville-Bartow Economic Development office, earlier said the Ashley building was constructed in such a way that allows for a lot of creative configurations.
They've hinted at several proposals thus far but now it appears something has firmed up, although no one is saying who exactly at this point.