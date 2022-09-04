The Rome Floyd Chamber has launched its latest Leadership Rome Class.
It’s the 40th class for the 10-month annual program, which was started in 1983 to promote and enhance community leadership. Members get an intensive and interactive introduction to social, economic, business and political issues in Rome and Floyd County.
“Our judging committee had the difficult task of selecting 23 participants out of over 70 applications submitted for the Leadership Rome Class 40,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. “We want to say thank you to that entire committee for taking the time to read through every application. We are extremely excited to welcome the new class and hope they recognize their own hard work that has landed them an exclusive spot in this program.”
The program has undergone changes lately. This year’s activities will include more leadership development along with more opportunities to explore the community. The program now has an active advisory committee and an active group of coordinators.
“We are thankful to have made many updates to the Leadership Rome program over the last few months and are excited for the new class to begin the journey of enhancing their leadership skills,” said Eric Collins, director of programs.
Members represent a wide spectrum of institutions across the community. This year’s class is made up of:
♦ Caroline Aultman, Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center;
♦ Tay Coley, The Early Way 247;
♦ Anthony Cromer, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office;
♦ Chris DeHart, Rome City Police Department;
♦ Dennis Drummond, Rome City Schools (West End Elementary School);
♦ Mari Rico Evans, Rome Floyd Chamber;
Shasta Farrer, Rome Floyd County Fire Department;♦