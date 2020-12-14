Hannah Grisham, a 20 year-old race car driver from Glendora, California, has just been appointed as new test driver at Pirelli North America.
Her task will be to support the R&D and testing team in the development and evaluation of all Pirelli tires destined for the North American market, from replacement to OE products. Pirelli North America reinforces its tire testing team based in Rome, Georgia.
Despite her youth, Hannah is an experienced and talented vehicle and race driver. She started racing at the age of 6 and by the age of 15 moved to the karting top racing, winning 2 national championships.
Hannah is the second female to win the prestigious IKF Lake Speed Achievement of Excellence in Karting award and has earned the So-Cal Sprinters Driver of the Year and High Point Eagle awards. More lately Hannah was a test driver for a Formula 2000 team and tested Formula 3 vehicles.
Hannah will be trained at Pirelli’s HQ in Milan, and in the company’s proving ground in Vizzola, Italy, where she will learn all the testing methodologies developed by Pirelli in order to properly evaluate tire behavior.
The tire testing department plays a fundamental role for Pirelli North America. The group tests more than 2,000 sets of tires on objective and subjective evaluation. Other main areas of focus for the department is “mileage”, being such an important product feature for American drivers. Last year, the team ran more than 800,000 miles of testing, both on tracks and public roads, to offer long lasting tires for this market.
After training in Europe, Hannah will serve as Pirelli’s North American tire testing driver. As part of the testing team, she will follow subjective and objective tire tests, such as ride, steering and noise; dry, wet and snow handling; braking, comfort.