Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols is hosting his 10th annual Clean Energy Roadshow and this year it's open to all via Zoom.
It offers a series of one-hour webinars on topics ranging from renewable energy building projects to diesel fleet replacement options with electric vehicle, natural gas and propane auto-gas.
The first of four virtual stops is set for Thursday at 1 p.m., when Echols will be live from Savannah. The topic: Will It Work? Alt Fuels and Your Lifestyle or Company.
"Not only will we demonstrate EV technology, but we will have the latest in (Compressed Natural Gas) and much more," Echols said in a press release. "This "show and tell" Zoom will feature people out in the "field" with their Bluetooth headsets on, showing how all of this can work for you."
Similar presentations are scheduled on how to fund alternative fuel vehicle fleet conversions, Aug. 25; renewable energy projects in Georgia, Sept. 29; and an online alternative fuel vehicle show, Oct. 8.
Register at cleanenergyroadshow.com/webinars to be eligible for the random drawing for gift cards at the end of the session.
To join Thursday's Zoom meeting use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9087827523?pwd=MWRrQXlPUXhBOHhrYnhldGR0bDFrZz09
Meeting ID: 908 782 7523
Passcode: 244244