One of four new Amazon delivery stations in Georgia will be located in Bartow County.
The new stations will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the metro-Atlanta area.
“Bartow County offers an ideal business location for companies wanting to serve Georgia’s growing business community and population,” Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor said in a prepared statement. “That is why we believe Amazon’s delivery station will be very successful here. We welcome them and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”
Each delivery station will create hundreds of full-time jobs, according to a release, starting at $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits.
The other three new delivery stations will be located in Alpharetta, Duluth and Forrest Park.
Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. There are currently eight Amazon delivery stations in of Georgia.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Georgia with four new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented metro Atlanta workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Ashley Lansdale said in a prepared statement. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”