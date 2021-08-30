An Atlanta-based development firm is planning a new subdivision on 264 acres off Pleasant Valley Road in Rome.
The proposed Pleasant Valley Preserve would put 1,018 single-family homes on the undeveloped acreage north of the Silver Creek community. It's roughly bounded by Hampton Boulevard to the north, Tom Bing Road to the west and Boyd Valley Road to the east.
JTG Holdings LLC filed an impact statement last week with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which determined the size of the project warrants regional review.
That means the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission will notify its members, who will have a month to submit comments if they believe they would be affected. The Rome City Commission could take them into consideration but is not required to do so.
Most of the property is inside the city of Rome. The company indicated in its filings that it would seek annexation and a rezoning of the 70.5 acres in the unincorporated area.
The estimated value at buildout -- projected for 2027 -- is set at $280 million, with an estimated $3.1 million in taxes generated each year.
JTG's filing notes that there are already water and sewer mains serving the area and the new residents would be new customers for Rome. The city's systems were not near capacity even before several major industries shut down in recent years. Officials have been seeking to replace that usage, noting there are fixed operational costs no matter how few customers are served.
The Development of Regional Impact statement estimates the subdivision would add about 656 to 856 vehicle trips per day to the traffic.
The filing doesn't state if entrances are planned for any roads other than Pleasant Valley. While a study hasn't been done, the filing states that transportation improvements would not be needed to serve the new development.
As the DRI analysis gets underway, applications for annexation and rezoning are being filed. Those go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission for a public hearing and recommendation by the citizen board. The process is repeated at the Rome City Commission, where the elected officials have the final say.