The Darlington Tigers were an extra point away from tying Friday night's contest with Class AA's Bremen Blue Devils with 77 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
Overtime seemed looming, but the Tigers elected to go for the victory with a 2-point conversion.
Instead, the Bremen defense held on a pass attempt and walked out of Chris Hunter Stadium with a 21-20.
"We talked about the fact that we were going to play to win," Atha said. "We wanted to be aggressive. We felt like we had a good play call to get the 2-point conversion. If I had to do it again, I would go for two. We were going to try to take our chances and go win the football game."
Darlington quarterback Patrick Shelley accounted for all three of his team's touchdowns. Shelley was 5-for-8 passing for 107 yards with two touchdowns. His rushing score were the final Tiger points on the night.
Senior running back Harrison Allen recorded 17 carries for 65 yards.
Bremen senior Brooks Hardie was responsible for two of his squad's three touchdowns, notching a 2-yard rushing score and the eventual game winner, an 85-yard pass to Blake Matthews.
"Our kids fought really hard," Atha said. "They overcame a lot of adversity. We converted three fourth downs (on that final drive)."
Darlington remains at home and battles Mt. Paran Christian next Friday, Oct. 23, at Chris Hunter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.