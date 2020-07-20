According to multiple media reports, the Georgia High School Association has decided to delay the start of the 2020 football season by two weeks. The original start date was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21, but will now be Friday, Sept. 4.
Football practice is still scheduled to begin on Monday, July 27, and pads will be allowed beginning Saturday, Aug. 1. Scrimmages will be allowed on Aug. 21 and 28.
Per media reports, the GHSA will keep all 10 games on the docket for football teams plus a full five weeks of state playoffs. All other fall sports will start on time.
This comes after many Georgia school districts have made the move or are mulling the option to start the academic year virtually. Earlier Monday, Gwinnett County Schools announced they will begin the 2020-21 academic year virtually.
Many states across the country have already committed to delaying the beginning of the 2020 varsity football season. Multiple regional states including Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina postponed the start of their high school football seasons. Florida and Alabama are considering postponing their start dates as well.
California has just announced it will start its high school football season in either January or February of 2021.