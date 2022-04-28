Top prospect Drew Waters shined in a rehab assignment Thursday night in Rome, and the Braves had a big offensive night to earn a convincing 11-0 win over Greensboro at Advent-Health Stadium.
Waters went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored on the night for Rome (11-7), and the middle of the lineup had a huge night as well with four players contributing multi-hit efforts.
Landon Stephens went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, Vaughn Grissom had a homer among his two hits to go with four RBIs and Tyler Tolve contributed a triple among three hits to go with two RBIs as well.
Cody Milligan also had three hits, including a double, and three runs scored for the Braves, who scored in six of the eight innings they came to the plate in front of the home fans. Drew Campbell drove in a run, Beau Philip drew three walks and Andrew Moritz scored two runs.
Starter Tanner Gordon tossed six shutout innings to earn the win and improve to 3-1 on the season as he allowed four hits and struck out 10. Dylan Spain, Davis Schwab and Justin Yeager all followed with an inning of scoreless relief as Spain and Schwab each allowed a hit apiece but struck out three combined while Yeager walked two and struck out three.
Rome will continue its home series with Greensboro (7-11) on Friday night with a 7 p.m. scheduled first pitch.