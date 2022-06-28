A pair of solo blasts and a stellar performance on the mound from starter Dylan Dodd were the key ingredients in a 2-1 Rome Braves win on Tuesday night as they opened a six-game series at Greenville.
Rome (38-32) got a solo homer in the third from Beau Philip and another in the fifth from Bryson Horne, and that was all the offense needed to support Dodd and the Braves' bullpen. Greenville (27-43) had a solo shot of its own from Niko Kavadas in the seventh but couldn't ever find the tying run.
Dodd earned the victory to improve to 7-5 on the season after pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing one run on six hits while striking out four and walking one.
After his strong effort, Issrael De La Cruz came on and pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief while striking out two to earn his third hold, and Austin Smith finished things off with a scoreless ninth as he didn't allow a hit either and struck out one for his sixth save.
Horne was the lone Braves' batter to finish with multiple hits as he was 2-for-4, including his homer and a double. Philip, Landon Stephens and Drew Campbell had the only other hits for Rome while Vaughn Grissom and Justyn-Henry Malloy each reached on a walk.
The Braves will look for their third straight win on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. as they play the second of six games on the road at Greenville.