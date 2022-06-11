Tyler Tolve grew up in Cobb County and is a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan, so when the franchise drafted the Sprayberry High and Kennesaw State product last year, it was something, by his own admission, that even he couldn’t really believe at first.
Now, the catcher is in the midst of his first full minor league season and making strong contributions for the Rome Braves, the high-A affiliate of Atlanta, as he is looking to become more consistent in hopes of moving up the ladder and one day walk out on the field to play in the majors for the team he grew up rooting for.
Through Thursday’s game, Tolve had played in 28 total games for Rome while platooning with fellow catcher Javier Valdes. He has taken advantage of his opportunities as he was batting .264 with five doubles, three triples, two homers and 16 RBIs.
This follows a 2021 season in which Tolve played in the Florida Complex League before being promoted to the low-A Augusta GreenJackets, where he finished out the season after being drafted in the 17th round. In those two stops, Tolve batted a combined .287 in 24 games with three doubles, two triples, two homers and 10 RBIs.
Recently, the RN-T caught up with Tolve to talk about his first few months in Rome, playing for the hometown Braves’ organization, his interests when he’s not on the diamond, the dream of one day playing in Atlanta and several other topics:
RN-T: This is your first full season in the minors. How would you describe your year so far in Rome?
TOLVE: I feel live I’ve shown good spurts both hitting and defense. I think, as the season progresses, I just want to continue to do that more consistently. Figure out why I hit better some days or catch better some days, and continue to make those better days a routine or every day.
RN-T: From a team perspective, how are things going this season and what kind of group is this to play with?
TOLVE: I think the expectations are to win and win a lot while having fun. This is one of the most fun groups of guys I’ve been around in terms of baseball. I’ve been on some really fun teams, but there’s just something about this group that makes me laugh a little bit more. We love to have a good time. We spend a lot of time with each other, but once we get between the lines, we like to compete and we like to win.
RN-T: How do you like the Rome area and what are your favorite things to do around here?
TOLVE: Downtown is pretty nice. I like going to Doug’s Deli, good food over there. I go to Mellow Mushroom often. I just like hanging out. It’s very old-school compared to where I’m from, and I like that a lot. It’s fun to kind of get away.
RN-T: What is one or a few of your favorite highlights of the 2022 season so far?
TOLVE: Catching (Alec) Barger’s immaculate inning was pretty awesome. It was really cool to be a part of that. I think we went through a two- or three-week span right when the season started when we were crushing everybody, and that’s always fun. But there haven’t been too many ups and downs. It’s been pretty constant here in Rome, which has been really awesome. You know it’s going to be a long season. There is always ups and downs in baseball, but being able to a steady workplace is pretty cool. You definitely know what to expect when you walk in the door.
RN-T: What do you like to do when you aren’t playing baseball?
TOLVE: In the offseason, I like to go fishing. I’ve gotten into hunting recently in the last couple years. That’s been really peaceful. I like being out in the woods where it’s calm without a phone or anything to bug me. I like spending time with family, hanging out with my puppy — kind of just enjoy the little things when I’m home in the offseason or when I have a couple free days.
RN-T: As a metro-Atlanta guy, what was it like to be drafted by the Braves organization?
TOLVE: It was unreal. I definitely didn’t expect it. Surprised doesn’t even begin to describe how it felt. It’s truly a dream come true just to have the opportunity to play for the Braves.
RN-T: Who is a player you look up to or model your game after?
TOLVE: It’s a little bit of everything. I’ve kind of taken things from certain players that I really like and try to mimic those things. Growing up, I loved watching Christian Yelich hit. I saw him at a young age, left-handed swing like myself. I really enjoyed watching him hit and still do. There are so many good catchers I try to learn from.
RN-T: Not to get too far ahead, but have you thought about what it would be like to make it to the majors and play for Atlanta?
TOLVE: I really don’t know if it’s hit me quite yet. I think obviously I’m closer than most but still have a good bit of ways to go, but I think if I continue to stay within myself and become the best version of myself I’ll have the opportunity that many dream of. Hopefully, when that day comes, I’ll be able to soak it in, and I’ll be able tell you more then. But as of now, I just want to take it day by day.