A very timely two-run homer by Drake Baldwin and two solo shots by lead-off man Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. set the tone for a 6-3 Rome Braves victory over Bowling Green in the opener of a six-game series at AdventHealth Stadium on Tuesday night.
Rome (9-12) led 3-0 going to the sixth thanks to three runs over the first two innings with the first that came on Kilpatrick's first solo blast of the night in the first frame and two more coming in the second on an RBI double by Kadon Morton followed a few moments later by an RBI single from Baldwin.
The visiting Hot Rods (9-11) fought back even, however, in the sixth with the help of an error defensively by the Braves that allowed one run to score and a sac fly by Nick Schnell and an RBI single by Jeffry Parra to make it 3-3.
Rome didn't let it stay tied very long as Baldwin came through with the game-defining moment in the bottom of the sixth as he crushed a two-run homer over the center-field batter's eye to put the home team back up 5-3.
"That was clutch," said Rome manager Angel Flores. "Right after they tied it, Baldwin came up, got a pitch to hit and hit it really well. That was a huge hit in a close game."
Kilpatrick came up with a little insurance in the bottom of the eighth as he hit his second solo homer of the night to push the lead to 6-3, and Braves' reliever Jonathan Hughes closed it out from there with a scoreless ninth.
Kilpatrick finished 2-for-4 in the contest with the two solo homers for two RBIs and two runs scored.
"That's really good to have your lead-off guy have a night like that. Especially that first at-bat getting us started. It's important to create the tempo and give everyone else a lift in the lineup when you get an early home run like Kilpatrick gave us tonight."
Baldwin also finished with a pair of hits, including his two-run homer, as he totaled three RBIs in the game. Morton, Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Geraldo Quintero had the other three hits for Rome, and Brandol Mezquita drew two walks and scored two runs. Keshawn Ogans also drew three walks.
Rob Griswold got his first win of the year for Rome as he pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and allowed two hits. Hughes picked up his first save as he was lights out over the final two innings, not allowing a run or a hit and striking out four.
Tyler Owens got the start for the Braves and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one, and Patrick Halligan tossed 2 1/3 innings after that as he gave up three unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Aneudy Cortorreal took the loss for Bowling Green as he pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up two runs on one hit with four walks and a strikeout. He followed starter Ben Peoples who allowed three runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts in four innings of work.
Antonio Menendez pitched 1 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings of relief for the Hot Rods with two walks and a strikeout, and Kyle Whitten went one inning and gave up a run on two hits.
Willy Vasquez had a pair of doubles at the plate for Bowling Green, and Schnell and Parra drove in a run apiece. Carson Williams contributed a triple, and Gionti Turner added a double. Bob Seymour had a hit and scored a run.
After an up-and-down month of April, Flores said it is good to start May off on a positive note and said the team is excited to be back at home for a two-week homestand.
"April was good. Guys were working hard and really getting to know each other," said Flores. "We didn't win as many as we wanted to, but it's good to get the first one in May, and we're going to try to keep it rolling.
"It's exciting to be at home for a few weeks. You can actually do more things you need to do and work on things a little more. It helps with preparation for these guys. We've got 11 more games at home against two good teams with Bowling Green and Asheville before we go on the road again so we're going to play our game and try to minimize mistakes or eliminate them altogether."
Rome and Bowling Green are back at it on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to continue the six-game series.
NOTES: Attendance for Tuesday's game was 935 and time of game was 2 hours 35 minutes. ...Rome made a roster move prior to the contest as pitcher AJ Smith Shawver was promoted to Double-A Mississippi. Shawver was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week on Monday following a scoreless outing at Greensboro on Friday in which he earned the win after pitching five innings and allowing one hit while striking out six and walking one. In three starts with Rome this season, he was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA to go with 23 strikeouts and just four walks. In a corresponding move, the Braves activated pitcher Benjamin Dum off the 7-day injured list.