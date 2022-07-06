Thursday, Friday and Saturday night will feature a special stretch of games at AdventHealth Stadium as the Rome Braves have promotions scheduled for the fans for each of the three contests.
Crowds are expected to be large as the team welcomes a former Atlanta Braves great on Thursday and has fan giveaways planned prior to both Friday and Saturday's games as Rome continues its six-game home series vs. the Asheville Tourists.
Kicking things off on Thursday when first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. is a Braves Alumni appearance by Sid Bream. The former Atlanta first baseman from the early 1990s will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs.
Friday's game, which is also a scheduled 7 p.m. start, will feature a Replica Atlanta Braves World Series Championship Ring giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Gates will open at 6 p.m. so fans are encouraged to get there early as the replica rings are expected to go quickly.
The giveaways, which are sponsored by Louisiana Hot Sauce, will continue on Saturday evening as the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of former Rome Brave and current Atlanta Brave starting pitcher Max Fried. First pitch for that contest will by 6 p.m. so gates will open at 5 p.m.
Sunday will feature the final game of Rome's series vs. Asheville starting at 2 p.m., but the Braves will remain at home for the next several days also as they welcome in the Bowling Green Hot Rods for six more games at AdventHealth Stadium starting on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Rome is off to a strong start in the second half as they were 6-4 and one game out of the South Atlantic League South Division lead following Monday's victory over Asheville in the series opener.
For more information on the upcoming games and events or to buy tickets, visit www.RomeBraves.com.