Landon Stephens turned some heads with a huge week for the Rome Braves, and he is now reaping the rewards from it.

The first baseman/outfielder was named the MiLB Player of the Week for April 25-May 1 for the South Atlantic League after a stellar stretch that included some powerful work at the plate.

During that timespan, Stephens had seven total hits, including four home runs, to go with 11 RBIs. He boasted a .769 slugging percentage during the stretch to go along with a 1.136 OPS.

Stephens, who signed with the Braves organization in 2020 as a free agent, is currently tied for the league lead in the SAL with eight homers and leads the league in RBIs with 22. 

Stephens spent 2020 with the Gulf Coast League Braves and played 2021 with the Augusta GreenJackets before being assigned to Rome out of Spring Training to open 2022.

Rome, who currently has a 13-8 record, opened a six-game road trip at the Greenville Drive on Tuesday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription