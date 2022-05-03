Minor Leagues|Rome Braves Stephens named MiLB Player of the Week From staff reports May 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rome Braves 1B/OF Landon Stephens Mills Fitzner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Landon Stephens turned some heads with a huge week for the Rome Braves, and he is now reaping the rewards from it.The first baseman/outfielder was named the MiLB Player of the Week for April 25-May 1 for the South Atlantic League after a stellar stretch that included some powerful work at the plate.During that timespan, Stephens had seven total hits, including four home runs, to go with 11 RBIs. He boasted a .769 slugging percentage during the stretch to go along with a 1.136 OPS.Stephens, who signed with the Braves organization in 2020 as a free agent, is currently tied for the league lead in the SAL with eight homers and leads the league in RBIs with 22. Stephens spent 2020 with the Gulf Coast League Braves and played 2021 with the Augusta GreenJackets before being assigned to Rome out of Spring Training to open 2022.Rome, who currently has a 13-8 record, opened a six-game road trip at the Greenville Drive on Tuesday night. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Police: Arrests on Pleasant Valley Road 'a major blow to the drug trade in Floyd County' Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Cherokee County 'A teacher and mentor at heart': Rome school superintendent Larry Atwell remembered Abandoned kitten finds foster home five hours away Sumo restaurant closes; senior homes planned Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists