It's been more than two years since Mike Soroka made a start in a competitive game, but Tuesday's rehab appearance for the Rome Braves following two right Achilles injuries and three surgeries couldn't have possibly gone much better.
Soroka buzzed through the opposition, in this case the Greensboro Grasshoppers, as he pitched four shutout innings, allowed just one hit and struck out eight while tossing 45 total pitches, 35 of which were strikes, in the contest which Rome went on to win 6-5 in extra innings in the opener of a six-game series at AdventHealth Stadium.
"I feel good," said Soroka during media availability following his long-awaited outing. "That's probably the biggest thing to come out of that game...just to be healthy, right? Results were good. Everything felt good. It's fun to get back out there and play...especially for all these people too. I think a lot of people came out, a lot of old faces I got to see from when I was here in (2016). It was good to see."
"It's cool to feel that adrenaline again and get in front of some people. Not too many people on the backfields in Florida. It's nice to feel it again and see other jerseys and just compete."
Soroka, who sat down the first 11 batters he faced in order before Greensboro had a pair of players reach with two outs in the fourth on an error followed by the only hit he allowed, was a key part of the Rome Braves 2016 South Atlantic League Championship team before quickly working his way up the Minor League ladder and making it to Atlanta where he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 2019 before suffering the first of his two right Achilles injuries in his third start of the 2020 season. He then re-injured the same Achilles in 2021 while trying to work his way back. He said it was hard for doubt not to creep in during a sequence of events like that and also seeing the game continue to go on without him.
"Part of you wonders if you've still got it too with the way baseball is going," said Soroka. "You're starting to see better and better talent. Baseball is getting younger. Guys are throwing harder, hitting the ball farther. You start to wonder if it's like am I still there. So I think tonight was pretty big for that too.
Soroka added that while his surgically-repaired Achilles might not ever feel exactly like it did before the injuries, Tuesday's start was a good reminder that it will be fine on the field but just a little different."
"I think that kind of getting through it understanding it's not going to be perfect, but different can still be good," said Soroka. "I think that was an important distinction to make. It doesn't feel completely like my left (Achilles), and it's never probably going to, right."
Rome (66-43, 30-13 in second half) took a lead early in Tuesday's game as they backed up Soroka's strong start with some run support. The first run of the game came in the third on an RBI-groundout from Cal Conley, and they added another off the bat of Tyler Tolve on a solo homer in the fourth to make it 2-0.
Greensboro (46-61, 19-23) got one run back in the fifth on an RBI-double by Francisco Acuna and turned the momentum of the game around in the seventh as Acuna connected for a three-run homer to make it 4-2.
The game went to the bottom of the ninth with the same score, but the Braves' bats wouldn't allow the home crowd to go home sad as they rallied to tie the game thanks to back-to-back, two-out RBI-singles by Conley and Geraldo Quintero to send the game to extras.
The Grasshoppers scored one in the top of the 10th on an RBI-single by Hudson Head, but Rome put together several clutch at-bats in a row in the bottom half of the inning with Bryson Horne doubling in the first run of the frame to tie it and Caleb Durbin connecting for a walk-off single to send his team into celebration mode.
"That's just who we are," said Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira of his team's never-say-die attitude. "These guys just don't give up. They could be down big or down in the last inning, but they always think they're in it. You've got to put us away big time to take us out of the game because if we're anywhere close late in the game, these guys are going to do something to win it."
Quintero and Horne were two of five Rome players to finish with two hits as Horne had two doubles. Drew Campbell, Beau Philip and Willie Carter also had two hits apiece with Philip scoring two runs.
Acuna led the Greensboro offense with two hits and four RBIs, Jacob Gonzalez went 3-for-5 and Eli Wilson contributed two hits and two runs scored. Ernny Ordonez also had a double and scored a run.
Trey Riley (3-0) earned the win for the Braves as he pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out three. Jake McSteen came on to pitch after Soroka's four-inning effort and allowed four runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings before Miguel Pena threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and only allowed one hit.
"Soroka looked really good tonight," said Texeira. "It is good for our guys to play behind him. For our kids to see that kind of big-league stuff and see how hard he has worked to get there and to get back from his injuries is definitely a positive for them as young players trying to make it too."
Eddy Yean (3-4) took the loss for Greensboro after he blew the save in the ninth and then allowed the two runs in the 10th. He pitched 1 1/3 innings total and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks. Jared Jones started for the Grasshoppers and pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five, and Domingo Gonzalez pitched three innings of scoreless relief after that as he allowed just two hits and struck out three.
Following Soroka's impressive rehab start on Tuesday, it is unclear what the plan is going forward the rest of the season as the righty said even he didn't know what would happen because he was so focused on getting this first one out of the way successfully.
"I haven't talked about it with the staff, and I truly actually haven't because I wanted to do this one," said Soroka. "Let's do this one. I don't know when I'll be throwing next. I wanted to get this one done, and then we'll focus on the next one.
Soroka added that he feels good about where he is at right now and will pitch again in Atlanta whenever they want him to.
"I will pitch there whenever we're ready," said Soroka. "I mean like I said, getting out there, throwing the ball over the plate, attacking, I feel like I could've gotten outs in the big leagues tonight. There are still some things I need to iron out like that four-seam command. But whenever we're ready, I'm ready. Let's go."
Rome and Greensboro will continue their series on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium. With the Braves in first place in the South Atlantic League South Division second-half standings and the season heading down the final stretch, Texeira said his players will keep the intensity ramped up with their postseason goals in mind.
"These boys know the goal is to get to the playoffs," said Texeira. "We want to get there and let them experience that. They are going to fight every day to try to make that happen."