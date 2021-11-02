Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Taormina
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Taormina
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves took out 26 years of playoff frustration on Tuesday night as Jorge Soler and Dansby Swanson hit two majestic homers and Max Fried had an impressive outing on the mound to lift the franchise to its first World Series Championship since 1995 and only its second since moving to the city in 1966.
Soler crushed a three-run homer in the third inning, Swanson added a two-run shot in the fifth and Fried took care of things from there, pitching six innings of shutout ball to help the Braves defeat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 for the Series-clinching victory.
When the dust settled, it was the Braves celebrating on Houston’s homefield as they completed a playoff run that saw them dispatch the Brewers in four games in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers in six games in the National League Championship Series and then the Astros to complete the championship trek.
Fried finished with six strikeouts and no walks in his six shutout innings as he only allowed four hits. The Braves’ bullpen closed the show from there as Tyler Matzek pitched two scoreless innings and struck out four, and Will Smith closed things out with a scoreless ninth.
Soler was named the World Series MVP after hitting three homers and driving in six runs in the series against the Astros.
Along with Soler and Swanson’s blasts, Freddie Freeman was also 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs, and Ozzie Albies had two hits and scored two runs.
Michael Brantley had two hits in the loss for the Astros, and Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado had a hit apiece.