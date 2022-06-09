The Rome Braves have been looking to string together back-to-back positive performances during their current two-week homestand, and on Thursday night they were able to complete that task in a 5-2 victory over Wilmington for their second straight win.
Rome (30-24) used a timely rally in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie with three runs in the frame thanks to clutch back-to-back hits by Beau Philip and Christian Robinson. Philip doubled to drive home Landon Stephens and Javier Valdes, and Robinson followed with an RBI-single to plate Bryson Horne for what proved to be the decisive scores of the game.
The victory came a night after Rome used a three-run first and strong pitching from that point on for a 3-1 win as the Braves won back-to-back games for the first time on the homestand.
Rome scored one run in the first and one run in the second on Thursday to take an early 2-0 lead, but Wilmington (26-25) evened the game with a pair of runs in the fifth to set up the decisive sixth-inning rally.
Robinson and Stephens led the offense each with 2-for-4 nights with an RBI and a run scored apiece. Robinson had a triple among his hits. Along with Philip's two-run double, other contributors from Rome's lineup were Horne, Valdes and Cody Milligan who each had a hit and scored a run.
On the mound, Andrew Hoffman got the start and pitched well over five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out three in a no decision.
Following Hoffman, the Braves' bullpen was lights out for the second straight night as they accounted for four scoreless innings one game after pitching three scoreless on Wednesday. Trey Riley got the win on Thursday for his first of the year, tossing a scoreless, hitless sixth and striking out two.
Following Riley was Issrael De La Cruz and Jake McSteen who picked up their second and third holds, respectively, each pitching a scoreless inning. Both struck out two and walked one with McSteen allowing one hit. Ben Dum finished things off in the ninth to grab his second save as he pitched one inning and gave up no runs on two hits while striking out two.
Rome will look to win its third straight when they once again host Wilmington on Friday at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.