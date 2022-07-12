The Rome Braves will have a bit of a different look to its roster for the six-game home series vs. Bowling Green this week after several moves were made official in the Atlanta farm system on Tuesday.
Four players from Rome were promoted to Double-A Mississippi, including shortstop Vaughn Grissom, third-baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy, left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd and right-handed pitcher Lisandro Santos.
In addition to those players moving up, multiple players were added to the High-A Braves roster. Right-handed pitcher J.J. Niekro and shortstop Cal Conley were each promoted from Class A Augusta, and second-baseman Cade Bunnell will return to Rome after spending a few weeks in Mississippi. Also, second-baseman Brian Klein was sent from Rome to Augusta.
Grissom and Malloy have both had strong years in Rome to this point. At the time of their promotions, Grissom was hitting .312 with 11 homers, 17 doubles, one triple, 55 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 20 stolen bases in 74 games and Malloy was hitting .304 with 10 homers, 16 doubles, 44 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 71 games. Grissom has played shortstop, second base and third base this season, and Malloy has spent time at third base and recently had a couple starts in left field.
Dodd has been one of Rome's most consistent starting pitchers in 2022 as he compiled a record of 9-5 in 16 starts with a 3.44 ERA in 89 innings pitched with 91 strikeouts and just 17 walks.
Santos has split time as a starter and working out of the bullpen for the Braves this season and has a 2-4 record, four holds and two saves in four starts and 16 relief appearances. He has a 3.40 ERA in 47 2/3 innings of work and has struck out 81 batters and walked 25.
Neikro, the nephew of Atlanta Braves' legend Phil Neikro, comes to Rome after posting strong numbers in Augusta with a 7-1 record, a 2.09 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 73 1/3 innings of work in eight starts and 15 appearances overall.
Conley has put up solid marks as well while playing for the GreenJackets with 76 total hits, including 10 homers, 10 doubles and six triples, to go with 40 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 75 games.
Bunnell has played in 65 games combined this season between Rome and Mississippi and has seven homers, six doubles, two triple, 23 RBIs and 32 runs scored while also drawing 51 walks.
The flurry of transactions on Tuesday followed starting pitcher Andrew Hoffman being promoted from Rome to Mississippi last Friday. Hoffman was then traded along with fellow Atlanta Minor-Leaguers Drew Waters and CJ Alexander to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th overall pick in upcoming MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Rome entered the series with Bowling Green on Tuesday on a seven-game winning streak after most recently sweeping Asheville in a six-game set at AdventHealth Stadium. Going into Tuesday's game, Rome held a 1.5-game lead over Bowling Green in the South Atlantic League South Division standings.