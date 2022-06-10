The Rome Braves are heating up as they used a strong start from Royber Salinas and more dazzling work from the bullpen to earn a 4-1 win over Wilmington for their third straight on Friday night.
Salinas went six innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out six to improve to 2-3 on the season for Rome (31-24). The bullpen followed by tossing three scoreless innings to push their scoreless innings' streak to 10.
Davis Schwab and Dylan Spain pitched the seventh and eighth, respectively, neither giving up a hit as Schwab walked two and Spain struck out one. Each picked up holds before Austin Smith came on in the ninth to shut things down for his fifth save with a hitless inning and three strikeouts.
After Wilmington (26-26) took a 1-0 lead with a tally in the third, the Braves' bats responded immediately with a four-run bottom half of the inning for all the scoring they needed to support the strong combined pitching effort. Javier Valdes had a hit and two RBIs in the frame, Drew Campbell added a hit, an RBI and scored a run and Landon Stephens also had an RBI.
Other offensive contributors for Rome were Christian Robinson with a hit and a run scored, Tyler Tolve and Bryson Horne each with a hit and Beau Philip and Vaughn Grissom who each crossed the plate for a run.
Rome will continue their homestand on Saturday night at 6 p.m. against Wilmington as they look to make it four straight victories.