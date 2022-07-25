The Rome Braves rallied for three runs in the fifth inning on Sunday afternoon, and that was enough to support a strong combined pitching effort in a 3-2 win to secure a series victory on the road at Winston-Salem.
Rome (53-37, 17-7 in second half) found themselves down 1-0 going to the fifth but strung together some timely hits in the frame, including a two-run double by Cal Conley and an RBI-single by Willie Carter. Winston-Salem (44-46, 11-13) scored a run in the eighth but couldn't get any closer as the Braves' bullpen finished strong.
Starter Royber Salinas (4-6) earned the win after going five innings for Rome and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking two. Three relievers came on after that to provide solid work out of the bullpen.
Davis Schwab pitched a scoreless, hitless sixth to pick up his fourth hold, Austin Smith grabbed his third hold with two innings of relief as he allowed one run on one hit and struck out four and Alec Barger closed the door with a spotless ninth as he didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out one to earn his second save.
Along with Conley and Carter's big knocks, Beau Philip contributed a hit, a stolen base and scored a run for the Braves' offense, Drew Campbell had two hits and Zade Richardson drew two walks and scored a run. Bryson Horne had the only other hit for Rome.
With the win the Braves secured the series by taking two out of three from the Dash in the short series following the All-Star Break. Rome, who owns a 2.5-game advantage atop the South Atlantic League South Division second-half standings, will be on the road again this week as they open a six-game series at the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In Rome's game at Winston-Salem on Saturday night:
Winston Salem 9, Rome 6
Rome battled early in Saturday's game, but a late offensive surge by the host Winston-Salem Dash was too much in a 9-6 Braves' loss.
Rome led 4-3 after four innings, but the Dash scored two in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh and held on from there.
Drew Campbell had a double and drove in four runs and Javier Valdes had a solo homer to lead the Braves' bats. Cal Conley also had a double, drove in a run, scored three runs and drew three walks, and Cade Bunnell, Tyler Tolve and Landon Stephens each contributed doubles as well. Caleb Durbin added a hit and scored a run.
Roddery Munoz (6-4) took the loss on the mound for Rome after pitching 4 2/3 innings and giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out five and walking three. RJ Freure, Dylan Spain, Jake McSteen and Issrael De La Cruz all pitched in relief following Munoz.