The Rome Braves snapped a three-game losing skid thanks to a dominant start from Roddery Munoz and some timely hitting in a 5-3 victory at Hickory on Friday night.
Munoz (7-4) pitched six scoreless innings as the righty starter allowed just three hits and struck out 12 to earn the win for Rome (54-40, 18-10 in second half).
The Braves scored single runs in the second and fourth inning and then made it 5-0 with three in the seventh. Hickory (51-43, 12-15) rallied with two in the seventh and one in the eighth but couldn't get any closer as Rome reliever Alec Barger closed the door on a potential comeback with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless pitching as he gave up one hit and struck out one to earn his third save.
Davis Schwab also pitched in relief after Munoz and gave up three runs on two hits while striking out one and walking two in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Offensively for the Braves, Bryson Horne was 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and a stolen base, Javier Valdes had two hits, including a solo homer, and scored two runs and Tyler Tolve was also 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Caleb Durbin added a hit and an RBI, and Cade Bunnell had a hit and scored a run to round out the offensive contributions.
Rome will play once again at Hickory on Saturday at 5 p.m. before wrapping up the six-game series with a 3 p.m. contest on Sunday.