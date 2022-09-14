The Rome Braves have made it a common occurrence to win games in uncommon, dramatic ways on their home field this season so why should that trend not continue in the postseason?
After its offense was held in check for much of the night, Rome rallied for a lead thanks to a clutch, two-out hit in the eighth, and after Bowling Green tied the game and sent it to extras with a run in the ninth, the Braves simply found a way, scoring the game-winning run on an a throwing error on a two-out ground ball by Cal Conley to bring Brandol Mezquita around from second and across home plate for a 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings in Game 1 of its South Atlantic League Playoffs Divisional Series on Tuesday at AdventHealth Stadium.
"These kids are going to fight and never stop," said Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira of his team. "They have done it all year. If there are outs still left in the game, they always think they have a chance. We got a huge hit from (Geraldo) Quintero in the eighth, and even after (Bowling Green) got it to extras, our guys stayed calm and did what they had to do. Our kids put the ball in play, and if you do that anything can happen."
With Rome now leading the series 1-0, the setting will shift to Bowling Green for Game 2 on Thursday starting at 7:35 p.m. If Game 3 is necessary, it will be played at Bowling Green on Friday at 7:35 p.m.
In Tuesday's game, the Braves' bats had a tough go of it early on as Bowling Green starter Logan Workman and reliever Antonio Menendez held them hitless until a bunt single by Keshawn Ogans in the seventh.
It was the eighth, however, when Rome made its move on the scoreboard as they flipped around a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 lead thanks to a two-out, two-run single by Quintero to bring home Mezquita and Jacob Pearson who had each walked earlier in the inning.
It looked like Rome was headed for the victory in the ninth as reliever Grant Holmes struck out the first two Hot Rods' batters in the inning, but Logan Driscoll came off the bench to provide a pinch-hit single which was followed by an Abiezel Ramirez double down the left-field line to bring home pinch-runner Gionti Turner, tie the game at 2-2 and eventually force extra innings as the Braves were unable to score in the bottom half of the frame.
In the top of the 10th, the Rome defense came through huge as catcher Tyler Tolve saw a pitch get by him, turned and caught a clean bounce off the backstop before throwing out the Bowling Green designated runner (who started the inning on second base) at third for the second out. Holmes had already gotten the first out of the inning via strikeout and then got the final out on a groundout to short to hold the Hot Rods scoreless in the inning.
"That play (by Tolve) was huge," said Texeira. "His quick reaction to catch the ball off the bounce and throw a perfect bullet to third where Beau (Philip) made a great tag was a really big boost to morale. It put a ton of pressure on (Bowling Green) when we came up to bat after they didn't score."
That sequence of events set up the dramatic bottom of the 10th where Mezquita started as the designated runner on second, but the Braves were unable to move him up with Bowling Green reliever Austin Vernon getting a strikeout and a pop-out for the first two outs of the frame. But Conley put together a quality at-bat and put the ball in play toward the second baseman where it was initially bobbled and then thrown off-line toward first base for the error as Mezquita sprinted around third and across home plate for the winning run.
Holmes picked up the win in relief for Rome as he went two innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out three. He followed Jake McSteen, Dylan Spain and Austin Smith who combined to pitch 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief out of the bullpen as McSteen tossed 2/3 and didn't allow a hit while striking out one, Spain pitched two innings, gave up one hit and struck out two and Austin Smith threw one inning, allowed one run, struck out one and walked one.
That quartet of relievers followed a strong start by Royber Salinas who went 4 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in a no decision. In all, Braves' pitchers struck out 17 on the night.
"We had outstanding pitching all night," said Texeira. "They kept us in the game. Salinas had everything going after a little bit of a tough start in the first when he walked a couple batters and threw a lot of pitches. Our bullpen pitched great, and I love having Holmes on the mound at the end with the game on the line."
Offensively for Rome, Ogans had two of the team's three hits as well as a stolen base. Quintero had the other hit to go with his two RBIs, Mezquita drew a walk and scored two runs and Pearson walked and scored a run.
Bowling Green took the initial lead with a run in the fourth as Johan Lopez doubled home Heriberto Hernandez with two outs in the inning. Lopez finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Hot Rods' bats. Hernandez, Ramirez, Driscoll and Tanner Murray each had a hit apiece as well.
Workman got a no decision after the Bowling Green starter pitched five scoreless innings and didn't allow a hit while striking out seven and walking two. Menendez came on and pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and gave up one run on one hit with three strikeouts as he was tagged with one of the two runs in the eighth.
Kyle Whitten allowed the other run in the eighth as he got the final two outs of the frame, gave up one hit and walked one. Evan Reifert pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth, giving up one hit and striking out one, and Vernon took the loss as he gave up the unearned run that won it for Rome in his 2/3 of an inning of work that included him not allowing a hit and striking out one.
Texeira said his team will now head to Bowling Green for Game 2 with confidence and momentum coming off Tuesday's tone-setting win for the do-or-die series.
"Game 1 is the biggest game of the series," said Texeira. "Winning that game goes a long way because it puts so much pressure on them for Game 2. It was huge for us to get this one, especially the way we did it and against a Bowling Green team that has really had our number not just this season but last season too."