While more plans are expected to be announced in the coming days, the Rome Braves released some promotions and events fans can look forward to when State Mutual Stadium hosts this year’s South Atlantic League All-Star Game.
The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Replica Base commemorating the 2020 SAL All-Star Game. All ticket holders must be present, and gate times will be announced at a later date along with other all-star game special events.
Tenor Timothy Miller will be on hand to perform the national anthem and God Bless America. Miller is a tenor with the Atlanta Opera and has been performing God Bless America at Atlanta Braves Sunday home games and special holiday games since 2010.
Fans will also enjoy a special appearance by both BirdZerk! and the ZOOperstars! entertainment acts. They’ll perform skits throughout the evening for fans.
A supersized post-game fireworks display will cap the evening and its festivities. More details surrounding the South Atlantic League’s mid-summer classic festivities including exclusive additional experiences and events will be released soon.
The Braves also recently unveiled its full promotional schedule for the upcoming season which begins April 9 at State Mutual Stadium. The schedule features bobbleheads and other miscellaneous giveaways, monthly post-game fireworks and other special promotions.
The Rome Braves last hosted the All-Star Game in 2007. Last year’s All-Star Game took place in Charleston, West Virginia, and was won by the Northern Division, 6-2, after a five-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Tickets for the game and individual game tickets for 70 regular-season games are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.romebraves.com, by calling 706-378-5144 or at the Rome Braves’ box office.