For parents, teachers and students looking for another addition to their homeschool curriculum, the Rome Braves have made their reading program accessible online.
The Roman's Reading Club, available to all primary and elementary school students, is now available online.
Designed to encourage a love of reading, completion of the program gets each qualified child four box level tickets to any Sunday through Thursday home game during the 2020 regular season.
Some exclusions apply and tickets are based on availability, according to release.
To take part in the reading club, students and parents can visit milb.com/rome/community/romansreadingclub to find out more and print the electronic bookmark.
Once a student completes four reading assignments from their teacher or parent and all four corresponding boxes are initialed. Each base on the baseball diamond represents one reading assignment. Four completed assignments equals a "home run."
For students who want to do more, there are also spots at the bottom of the bookmark for extra credit.
Upon completion, a bookmark may be redeemed this summer at the State Mutual Stadium box office, 755 Braves Blvd.
All bookmarks that were previously delivered to local schools will still be honored as well.