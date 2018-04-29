ROME BRAVES: Rangel, Cruz fuel 6-3 Rome win over Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Derian Cruz hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Alan Rangel allowed just four hits over six innings as the Rome Braves topped the Hagerstown Suns 6-3 on Sunday.
The home run by Cruz scored Isranel Wilson to tie the game 3-3.
The Braves took the lead for good in the sixth when Wilson hit a solo home run.
Rangel (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing three runs.
Sam Held (1-2) went three innings, allowing one run and three hits while walking one in the South Atlantic League game. Brandon S. White recorded his fourth save of the season.
Branden Boggetto doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs for the Suns.
With the win, Rome improved to 5-2 against Hagerstown this season.