ROME BRAVES: Muller, Cruz lift Rome over Hagerstown, 3-1
FRIDAY’S GAME RECAP
Final: Rome 3, Hagerstown 1
How it happened: Rome started the scoring in the second inning of the road game. After leading off the inning with a double, William Contreras scored on a double by Jean Carlos Encarnacion. After Rome added a run in the third when Derian Cruz scored on an error, the Suns cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Nick Banks hit an RBI double. The Braves tacked on another run in the fifth when Riley Delgado hit an RBI single, bringing home Cruz.
Who did what for Rome: Cruz had two hits, a triple and scored two runs, Delgado and Contreras each had two hits as well.
On the mound: Kyle Muller (2-0) allowed just three hits over six innings striking out six and walking two to pick up the win. Brandon S. White retired the side in order for his third save of the season.
Next Game: Rome will wrap up its week-long road trip today with a 2:05 p.m. game against Hagerstown.
Radio: 99.5-FM
Next Homestand: The Braves return to State Mutual Stadium for a seven-game homestand beginning Tuesday with a 7 p.m. game against Lakewood.