For the first time in their 18-year history, the Rome Braves will honor a homegrown player with a coveted bobblehead figure as part of their promotional schedule.
Charlie Culberson, who is a Rome native, will be one of four bobblehead giveaways for the 2020 season the Braves' Class A affiliate announced last week. The utility player has become a fan favorite in the Atlanta Braves’ organization since joining the team prior to the 2018 season.
Culberson’s custom bobblehead will be available to the first 1,000 fans through the gates for Rome’s June 12 game against the Charleston Riverdogs at State Mutual Stadium.
The Rome Braves' 2020 promotional calendar also includes five postgame fireworks dates and three specialty jersey nights where the team will auction off the jerseys they wear during the game. The team will also have a 1974 Braves replica jersey giveaway on June 6.
Culberson has yet to appear in a Rome Braves uniform, having come up through the San Francisco Giants’ minor league system, and will be in his Atlanta uniform for the bobblehead.
He was previously part of an Atlanta Braves promotion last season when he and Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson appeared as one-half each of a bobblehead, playing up the fact that the two ball players look similar to one another.
The other bobbleheads for the Rome Braves this season will be Brian McCann on April 24, Macon Braves-era Brian Snitker on July 17 and rising Braves prospect Drew Waters on Aug. 21.
McCann was part of the Rome Braves’ inaugural team in 2003 that won the South Atlantic League championship and played for Atlanta, the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros before retiring at the end of last season with the Braves.
Snitker has been the Atlanta Braves’ manager since 2016 and has spent over 40 years in the organization, managing the Macon Braves for three seasons in the 1990’s.
Waters, a native of Woodstock, played on the 2018 Rome Braves and has risen through the farm system. He finished 2019 as a member of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.
In addition to the Rome Braves’ annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, the team will have monthly postgame fireworks this season on April 11, May 8, June 5 and Aug. 28.
The Braves will also host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game on June 23. The season opener is April 9, which kicks off a seven-game homestand featuring the Hagerstown Suns and the Greenville Drive.
Individual game tickets for the 2020 season, along with tickets to the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game, go on sale to the general public Monday at 9 a.m. Fans may call 706-378-5144, visit romebraves.com or stop by the State Mutual Stadium box office to reserve tickets for the upcoming season.
The season features 70 regular-season home games. Advance ticket prices for all regular season games are $15 for club level, $12 for dugout level, $10 for field level, $8 for box level and $6 for general admission.
Advance ticket prices for the all-star game are $16 for club level, $14 for dugout level, $12 for field level, $10 for box level and $8 for general admission. All ticket levels increase $2 for day-of-game sales. Season tickets and mini-ticket plans are still available.