Opening Night at the ballpark brings its own kind of special energy, but the Rome Braves amped it up even more with a 3-1 victory over the Greenville Drive in front of their home fans at AdventHealth Stadium on Thursday night.
The Braves (1-0) got a strong combined pitching performance from Ian Mejia, Rolddy Munoz and Tyler Owens, and Ignacio "Nacho" Alvarez provided all three RBIs at the team needed at the plate to open the franchise's 20th season in Rome on a positive note.
"That's a big one for our guys," said Rome manager Angel Flores, who is in his first season at the helm. "Playing like that and winning on Opening Night grows their confidence. They go out and compete and believe in themselves, and it's good to see results like tonight."
The contest started with an exciting first inning as Greenville (0-1) plated an early run thanks to a single by Chase Meidroth followed by an RBI triple by Marcelo Mayer to give the visitors a quick 1-0 lead.
But Rome responded in the bottom half with Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Drake Baldwin drawing back-to-back walks to lead off the inning and moving up to second and third on a wild pitch before Alvarez drove in his first of three on the night with an RBI groundout to short.
Mejia settled down after the tough first inning and held Greenville's bats in check for the next four frames as he finished by going five innings and allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.
"We know what Mejia is capable of. After that first inning he settled in and started making his pitches," said Flores. "He was going after guys and getting outs. That's what makes him special."
The Braves put together what proved to be the game-winning rally in the bottom of the fifth as Keshawn Ogans dropped down a perfect bunt on the left side to reach to lead off the inning, and Baldwin followed two batters later with another walk. That's when Alvarez Jr. came up clutch once again for his team with a rocket two-run double to the right-center gap to make it 3-1.
Alvarez finished the game going 1-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and a stolen base
"Nacho is a very exciting player. The fans are really going to enjoy watching him play," said Flores. "The way he can swing it, run and steal bases and make plays at shortstop...he's an exciting one to watch."
Munoz came on in relief for Rome to start the six and was close to dominant as he went three scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out one and walking one to earn the hold.
Owens was called upon to get the final three outs, and after the Drive walked and a singled to give themselves a chance to lead off the ninth, the righty got a strikeout, fly-out and groundout consecutively to end it and earn the save.
Along with Alvarez Jr.'s contributions offensively, Rome's Brandol Mezquita had a double, and Ogans, Kadon Morton and Cory Acton had the other three hits on the night. Ogans, Kilpatrick Jr., and Baldwin scored a run apiece, and Morton had a stolen base.
Jordan DiValerio took the loss for Greenville after pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief and giving up two runs on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk. Wikelman Gonzalez started and went 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit with five strikeouts and four walks.
The Drive used three others out of the bullpen as Christopher Troye, Alex Hoppe and Jared Godman all pitched one inning of scoreless relief. Troye allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one, Hoppe didn't allow a hit, struck out two and walked one and Godman allowed one hit and struck out two.
Meidroth was the only player from either team to record multiple hits in the contest as he went 3-for-3 as well as drawing a walk and scoring the Drive's lone run. Mayer recorded the RBI triple, and Bryan Gonzalez and Gilberto Jimenez had the other two Greenville hits.
"It's always good to get that first one of the series," said Flores of Rome's win on Thursday. "We're focused on competing one pitch at a time, and if we do that, winning will be a product of playing that way."
The two teams are scheduled to continue the series on Friday at 7 p.m. and wrap up the short three-game set on Saturday at 5 p.m.
NOTES: The commemorative 20th season logo could be seen throughout the ballpark on Thursday as the franchise celebrates two decades in Rome following the inaugural 2003 campaign which saw the team win the South Atlantic League Championship during its first year in town. ...This offseason the Braves officially renamed the press box at AdventHealth Stadium as the "Randy Davis Memorial Press Box" in honor of the late Randy Davis who passed away in 2021. Davis spent many years as a legendary local radio broadcaster and was instrumental in getting the Braves to Rome. He served as the radio voice of the team for multiple years as well. ...Three very dedicated Rome Braves fans that were in attendance on Thursday were Betty Crymes, her son Jim Williams and his wife Norma Williams. The trio has now been 20 straight Opening Days for the Rome Braves...Attendance for Thursday's season opener was 2,259 and the time of game was two hours and 27 minutes.