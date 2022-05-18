Rome's Beau Philip came through with a clutch ninth-inning hit to drive in the deciding run in a 2-1 Braves' victory at Aberdeen on Wednesday night.
Rome (20-15) and Aberdeen (25-8) were all even at 1-1 going to the final inning, and that's when Philip stepped up big with a single to center field to drive home teammate Drew Campbell who had singled earlier in the frame. After that, Braves' reliever Ben Dum completed his second scoreless inning of relief to close out the victory and earn the win.
Dum improved to 3-0 on the season after going two full innings and allowing no runs or hits while striking out three.
Rome took a quick lead in the top of the first as Justyn-Henry Malloy drove home a run with a sac fly, but after strong pitching kept the game at 1-0 for a while, the IronBirds evened the game in the sixth on a solo homer by Colton Cowser.
Malloy and Philip each finished with a hit and an RBI to pace the Braves' offense as Malloy's hit was a double. Cody Milligan also doubled and scored a run, Campbell had a hit and scored a run and Javier Valdes had the other hit for Rome.
Prior to Dum taking the mound in the eighth, Luis De Avila got the start for the Braves and went five strong innings as he didn't allow a run while giving up six hits and striking out four.
RJ Freure came on in relief and lasted 2/3 of an inning as he gave up one run on two hits and struck out two, and Davis Schwab pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief after that as he didn't allow a hit and struck out one.
With the series now even at 1-1, Rome will once again take on Aberdeen on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.