Despite several new faces on the field on Tuesday for the Rome Braves, the team continued its familiar winning ways of late with a 7-3 victory over Bowling Green to push the club's winning streak to eight games.
JJ Niekro, who was promoted from Augusta earlier on Tuesday, started on the mound and pitched six strong innings to earn the win, and Cal Conley and Jordan Cowan, who were in the lineup for the first time, came through with some timely hits to lead the offense along with a big night from Christian Robinson. Conley was also promoted from Augusta on Tuesday, and Cowan was sent to Rome on an injury rehab assignment from Double-A Mississippi.
"Those new guys picked right up where the old guys left off," said Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira. "(Niekro's) pace is unbelievable. The guys in our system told me I was going to really like the way he pitches, and they were right. He fills up the zone and doesn't skip a beat. It's amazing to see a guy be that aggressive in the strike zone.
"Cal's defense was a big plus tonight at short, and he gave us three hits too. And Cowan is an experienced guy that we added to the lineup tonight, and he showed that experience the way he worked the ball up the middle with the infield in (in the fifth) to drive in two important runs. Without those two runs it would've been a lot tighter game in the ninth."
Niekro. the son of former MLB pitcher Joe Niekro and the nephew of Atlanta Braves' legend Phil Niekro, pitched well for Rome (48-34, 12-4 in second half), going six innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out six and not issuing any walks.
He allowed his only run in the third as Bowling Green's Michael Berglund grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home teammate Johan Lopez who narrowly beat the tag to score on a close play and give the Hot Rods (50-29, 9-6) a 1-0 lead.
The Rome bats answered, however, in the bottom of the fourth as Landon Stephens cranked a solo homer out of left field to tie the game at 1-1. It was one of three solo shots by the Braves in Tuesday's win as Beau Philip and Christian Robinson added one each of their own in the following inning to give their team a 3-1 lead.
The rally wasn't done there, however, in the fifth as Cowan singled up the middle a few batters later to bring home Jacob Pearson and Conley and give Rome a four-run advantage. The offense added its final two runs in the sixth as Robinson and Pearson connected for back-to-back RBI singles to make it 7-1.
Following Niekro's stellar outing, Rome relievers RJ Freure and Jose Montilla each fired shutdown innings to keep Bowling Green right where they were with one run on the scoreboard. Freure pitched a scoreless seventh as he gave up one hit and struck out one, and Montilla followed with a scoreless eighth as he didn't allow a hit and struck out one.
Issrael De La Cruz finished the game off in the ninth as he had a little bit of a tough time getting the last three outs but benefitted well from the big cushion his offense had given him previously. Bowling Green's Kyle Manzardo and Mason Auer each had RBI-doubles in the inning, but the Hot Rods couldn't get any closer than four as De La Cruz completed the one-inning relief appearance by giving up two runs on three hits.
"Our bullpen has been great all year," said Texeira. "We've got so many guys that step up and get outs. The ninth was tough (for De La Cruz), but that's why it is so important to get those additional runs when you have the lead."
Robinson finished 3-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBIs, and Conley also had three hits and scored a run to lead the Braves' bats. Along with the three solo blasts from Stephens, Philip and Robinson, Bryson Horne added a hit and scored a run as well.
Logan Workman took the loss for the Hot Rods to fall to 2-3 on the season as he pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Auer led the offense for Bowling Green with three hits, including his ninth-inning double, and Lopez also had two hits, including a double. Ronny Simon contributed a hit and scored a run in the leadoff spot.
The win extends Rome's recent winning streak to eight games and follows their six-game sweep at home over Asheville that concluded on Sunday. It also extends the team's lead over Bowling Green to 2.5 games in the South Atlantic League South Division standings for the second half.
"We're playing good baseball right now, and it's always good to add another win onto that streak," said Texeira. "Bowling Green is a good team too. They have a little bit of a different roster than they did earlier in the season just like us so hopefully we can continue to play well and win this series against them."
The Braves and Hot Rods will be back on the field on Wednesday for an afternoon affair with first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium scheduled for 1 p.m.