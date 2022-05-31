Lights-out pitching, a big blast in the fifth and late insurance runs proved to be the perfect recipe for a great start to an important homestand for the Rome Braves on Tuesday night.
Rome starter Roddery Munoz and two relievers held Bowling Green to just one hit on the night, and the Braves' bats came through with timely offense to earn a 6-0 victory in front of the fans at AdventHealth Stadium to kick off a six-game series with the visiting Hot Rods and a 12-game homestand overall.
Munoz was almost unhittable in his six-inning outing as he was a bunt single away from a no-hit bid for the Braves (27-19), who moved within a half a game of Bowling Green (27-18) for the top spot in the South Atlantic League South Division standings with the win. The righty starter improved to 2-1 on the season as he went six frames of shutout baseball, allowing one hit and striking out seven.
"(Roddery) was under control tonight...really the most controlled I've seen him this year," said Rome manager Kanekoa Teixeira. "He really had his off-speed stuff working. He's been working on his slider, and he was able to show that tonight. He got in a groove and showed his live arm. Great start for him."
It took a few innings for the Braves' bats to provide some run support for Munoz over the early portion of the game as Bowling Green starter Logan Workman was also solid before running into a little bit of trouble in the fifth as Rome's Cade Bunnell came through with a clutch two-out, two-run homer onto Home Run Hill in right field to put the Braves on top 2-0.
Once Munoz was lifted, the Braves' bullpen came in and carried the torch for the dominant combined pitching effort as Issrael De La Cruz, who was just promoted to Rome on Tuesday, threw a scoreless seventh with one strikeout, and Lisandro Santos closed the door from there with two shutout innings as he didn't allow a hit and struck out five to earn his first save. Cruz also earned a hold. Santos now has 53 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings of work in 2022.
"That guy just keeps going," said Texeira of Santos' impressive relief work on the mound this season. "The way he can rack up strikeouts is great to watch. If he keeps that up, he probably won't be here much longer because he'll be moving his way up."
The Braves' offense delivered the knockout blow with a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth to give Santos plenty of insurance before going back out for the ninth. Rome drew four walks in the inning and added two hits, including a double from Drew Campbell and a two-out, two-RBI single from Beau Philip.
Philip finished with two hits and two RBIs, Bunnell had the two-run homer, Javier Valdes had a hit, a hit-by-pitch, a walk and scored two runs and Landon Stephens and Campbell each had a hit and scored a run. Cody Milligan drew two walks in the leadoff spot and scored a run, Vaughn Grissom contributed a hit and stole a base and Christian Robinson drew two walks to round out the offensive efforts.
Workman took the loss for the Hot Rods to fall to 1-1 on the year after pitching five innings and allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two and walking two. Three relievers came on to work after Workman as Cameron Leonard pitched two scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out one, Nomar Rojas went 2/3 of an inning and gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits while walking four and Grame Stinson getting the final out of the eighth with a strikeout.
Every batter in the lineup for Bowling Green had at leas one strikeout as Tanner Murray tallied the only hit on a bunt single, and Heriberto Hernandez reached on a walk.
Texeira said his team knew the importance of this series going into it as they returned home after a two-week, 12-game road trip, and they were able to play their game to grab a big win against a tough opponent.
"That was our team in a nutshell tonight...good pitching, great at-bats, lots of walks, just a good night all-around for us," said Texeira. "We got a great start from (Munoz) and were patient at the plate until we were able to put some runs on the board.
"We knew this was going to be one of our toughest series. We've been going back and forth all year long with (Bowling Green) at the top of the standings, and the winner of this series is going to go a long way in determining who wins that first-half title."
The Braves will look to continue the momentum when they take on Bowling Green once again at AdventHealth Stadium on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.