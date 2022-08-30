The Rome Braves had chances to score scattered throughout the night in its series opener at home vs. Greenville, but it was an eighth-inning knock by Brandol Mezquita that finally chased home the only two runs the team needed in a 2-1 victory on Tuesday at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (70-49, 34-19 in second half) had previously left eight runners stranded on base in the contest before Mezquita's timeliest of hits that was flared into center field to drive in Braulio Vasquez and Tyler Tolve for the tying and go-ahead run.
"We were waiting on that hit tonight and feel like we've been waiting for a hit like that for the last five or six games," said Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira. "That's what we've been doing a lot lately is getting guys on and not being able to get a timely hit when we need it. Hopefully this kickstarts a good run for our guys at the plate and they start seeing the ball a little better and having more confidence in those situations."
Rome's momentum-changing bottom of the eighth came after reliever Alex Segal was able to get out of a big jam in the top half of the inning as Greenville (45-75, 19-35) put runners at first and third with one out before Segal induced two straight line-outs to end the threat, leave those two runners stranded and keep the deficit at 1-0.
"That was a big momentum shift because that is a tough spot, and it's tough to get out of that without giving up another run," said Texeira. "That really carried over into the bottom half of the inning when we put those runs on the board."
Segal (3-0) earned the win in relief as he pitched a scoreless inning without giving up a hit as he worked around two walks. After Rome went ahead in the eighth, closer Austin Smith came on to slam the door shut in the ninth for his 12th save thanks to a 1-2-3 frame that included two strikeouts.
Tuesday's contest was a pitcher's duel for much of the early going with the Drive not scoring to go ahead 1-0 until the top of the seventh when Matthew Lugo came home to score on an error.
Rome starter Luis De Avila was dominant as he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He finished with six scoreless innings in which he allowed only one hit, struck out 10 and walked one in a no decision.
"(De Avila) is on a roll right now," said Texeira. "He has been our most consistent starter, and he is fun to watch when he pitches like that."
Ronaldo Alesandro came on to pitch an inning of relief following De Avila and gave up one unearned run on two hits while striking out two.
Mezquita led the Braves' bats with two hits and the crucial two RBIs, and Cal Conley also finished with a pair of hits, including a double. Tolve added a hit and scored a run, and Bryson Horne and Beau Philip tallied the only other hits for the Rome lineup. Vasquez came on to run for Geraldo Quintero in the eighth after Quintero suffered a leg injury on a play at second base.
Greenville starter Yusniel Padron-Artiles answered De Avila's stretch of scoreless innings early in the game with several of his own as he went 5 2/3 and gave up no runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two.
Luis Guerrero (0-2) came on out of the pen for the Drive and took the loss after pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts. Jacob Webb recorded a double play to get his team out of the eighth as he tossed one pitch to account for 2/3 of an inning.
Lugo, Nick Yorke and Blaze Jordan recorded the only three hits on the night for the Greenville offense.
With Rome clinging to a 2.5-game lead in the South Atlantic League South Division second-half standings over Bowling Green, Texeira said his team knows the importance of every single win with only two weeks remaining in the regular season.
"Any win, any way you can get it is big right now," said Texeira. "There are three teams left in the hunt in our division so any way you can come out with a win is a good night. This is a good start to this series. We'll see how the rest of the week goes now. Hopefully we can keep this same momentum going."
Rome and Greenville will be back on the field on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.