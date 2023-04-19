The Rome Braves returned home to AdventHealth Stadium on Tuesday but suffered an 8-2 loss to Hudson Valley in the opener of a six-game homestand.
One of the few bright spots for the Braves on Tuesday night was a scoreless appearance from Major Leaguer Collin McHugh. McHugh has been on Atlanta's Injured List since early April, but gave Rome 1 2/3 scoreless innings with only one hit surrendered in his rehab appearance. The former Berry Viking fanned two Hudson Valley hitters, and exited the night with just 26 pitches thrown.
"It felt good. It felt pretty normal which is what you're looking for in a rehab outing," said McHugh of his work on Tuesday night. "I'll follow up with our trainers and coaches and stuff tomorrow back in Atlanta, and we'll go from there. But hopefully it's not too much longer.
"That was part of the plan (to go multiple innings). Go out, get an inning, if you're efficient enough to go out for the next, go out and get an up-and-down, which is what we call it. I was able to get out of that first one in about 16 or 17 pitches, and go out face another couple hitters then call it a day after that. And then call it a day after that...good day's work."
The Braves (4-5) would jump out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to Drake Baldwin's first home run of the season in the bottom of the first, but Hudson Valley's offense proved too much for Rome's pitching staff after that blast.
The Renegades (6-4) would go on to score eight unanswered runs over the next six innings innings thanks to home runs from Spencer Henson, Alexander Vargas and Ben Rice.
A gang of Renegades contributed to the scoring on Tuesday night, including former Rome Brave Caleb Durbin. Durbin was traded to the Yankees organization in the offseason in a deal for Major League Pitcher Lucas Luetge.
The Braves, who suffered their first home loss of the season on Tuesday night are right back in action on Wednesday morning with a 11 a.m. first pitch against Hudson Valley.