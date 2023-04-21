Atlanta Braves' reliever Collin McHugh pitched three scoreless innings as part of a combined shutout in his second rehab appearance for Rome this week, and the Braves offense broke out midway through the game to earn an 8-0 victory over Hudson Valley to snap a three-game losing skid on Friday.
McHugh started the contest and tossed the first three frames as he didn't allow a run on just two hits and struck out two while throwing 34 total pitches for Rome (5-7), who won for the first time on the homestand after dropping the first three of the series against the Renegades at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rolddy Munoz took over from there and went 3 2/3 innings in relief as he didn't allow a run on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks to earn the win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Hunter Riggins closed out the game with 2 1/3 scoreless innings as he didn't allow a hit, struck out one and walked two.
The game was scoreless until the fourth when Rome tallied two runs to take the lead. The Braves' bats added one each in the fifth and sixth and busted the game open with a four-run seventh.
Adam Zebrowski had a huge night in the middle of the Rome lineup as he went 2-for-4 with a homer, double and five RBIs. Brandol Mezquita also went deep for a solo homer, and Brandon Parker was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Nacho Alvarez Jr. contributed a hit and an RBI, Kadon Morton had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored and Geraldo Quintero drew two walks, stole two bases and scored two runs.
Rome and Hudson Valley will continue the series on Saturday at 5 p.m. and then wrap up the six-game set on Sunday at 1 p.m.