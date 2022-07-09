Consistency, versatility and a business-like approach are all things Justyn-Henry Malloy has brought to the table for the Rome Braves this season.
The Georgia Tech product who was selected by the Atlanta organization in the sixth round of last year’s MLB Draft has had a solid year so far in Rome as he is in the midst of his first full Minor League season. Through Thursday’s game Malloy is batting .296 with 10 homers, 15 doubles, 44 RBIs and 46 runs scored in 68 games.
Despite being listed on the MiLB site as a first baseman, Malloy has played mostly at third this season while also serving as designated hitter. He is a versatile player, though, as he could still play first base if needed and even made his first start in the outfield in Friday’s home contest against Asheville.
Recently, the RN-T caught up with Malloy to discuss several subjects, including how the season has gone so far for himself and his Rome teammates, the team’s hot play of late to start the second half, what it was like to be drafted by Atlanta, his versatility as a player, his influences in baseball and what he does in his free time away from the field, among other things.
Here’s what he had to say:
RN-T: How do you think the season has gone so far from a team and individual standpoint?
MALLOY: This season has been really good. We have a great group of guys. It feels professional obviously, but it almost feels as close as a college team...how tight-knit we are, how much we hang out. Just being able to be around each other as much as we are and love each other as we do, it is a really strong testament to how we play on the field and how we don’t ever give up. Like the game the other night when it didn’t go our way late, it was just a matter of picking each other up. We do that extremely well, and we’ve done it all season. It trickles all the way down from the top with our coaching staff trusting us and us trusting in them.
RN-T: How well is the team playing lately especially since the second half has started and what have been the biggest reasons for that?
MALLOY: The ingredients are just us playing loose. Again, it comes from the staff. They come in every day and trust that we’re going to get our work in, which we do every single day. We just play relaxed. We’re starting to get into the dog days of summer, but we know what we need to do. We’re not treating the second half any different than the first half. We played great. Unfortunately, we didn’t win the first half. But it’s just us coming to the field and being professionals. Everyone handles their business from the guys that have already been here to guys like me who are here for the first time. So it’s just us being relaxed and being diligent about what we need to do has been the key to our success.
RN-T: What do you feel like the potential is for this year’s team if everything clicks and comes together?
MALLOY: I truly believe that if we do everything we did in the first half things are going to roll for us. It’s baseball obviously. You never know what’s going to happen on a day-to-day basis, but that’s the beauty of the game. Every day is a new day, but I think if we stay consistent and diligent on what we need to do every day we will be successful. It’s that simple. We have a really good group of guys, and we clearly enjoy what we get to do.
RN-T: What did it mean to you to be drafted by the Atlanta organization after playing your college ball at Georgia Tech?
MALLOY: I remember that day, and it was a surreal day. The path that I had to go through, going to Vanderbilt first and then to Georgia Tech, and then to be drafted by the Atlanta Braves, it seemed like the stars aligned and everything clicked. To be drafted by the Braves after going to games when I came down here for college and starting to be invested as a fan, it just feels like it was meant to be. I’m enjoying every second of it, and it’s really been a blessing.
RN-T: How important is it to be versatile as a player and how much more valuable does that make you as you try to work your way up through the system?
MALLOY: It’s huge. It shows that you can’t be a one-trick pony. In this case with Minor League ball when you’re trying to move up, you’ve got to be able to showcase all your skills to the organization. It’s good to go out there and show you can play different positions, play a little outfield or play first base. I’ve played third a lot this year, but I want to be able to do anything I can to help the team. It’s been a real learning curve, especially going into the outfield. But I’m enjoying it.
RN-T: Who is a player you admired growing up or someone you try to model yourself after?
MALLOY: Growing up I was a Yankee fan so the first guy I really looked at was Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod was my guy growing up. I always wanted to be like him, act like him. I knew he was really good at what he did, and that was really would drove me to be a third baseman. My dad was a big influence too in baseball. He’s the one who got me into the sport and pushed me and made all the sacrifices to put me into the position to be successful.
RN-T: What do you do in your free time when you aren’t playing baseball?
MALLOY: I’m a big fan of going on long walks. It helps to just clear my head and get away from things. It’s also a great way to get the blood flowing. Just going on a nice long walk by myself or listening to music or listening to nature around me or facetiming my parents while they’re home. It relaxes me and sets the tone for the day, and then I’m able to come to the field and go to work.
RN-T: How much have you thought about what it will be like when you get that call to the Big Leagues or are you just focused on what is directly ahead of you right now?
MALLOY: That’s not something I focus on every day. I’m a real fan of being where your feet are. Right now I’m in Rome, Ga. and playing for the Rome Braves, and I’m enjoying every single second of it. But obviously every player, every kid has envisioned getting that call. That’s the dream. You want to get that call. But at the end of the day, you’re not going to get that call if you’re too focused on what’s in the future instead of focusing on what you have right here and the guys you are around, the relationships and people you are with at the current moment. Obviously when I’m done I’ll be able to sit back and look at all the things I’ve accomplished. But right now it’s about being right here with the guys we’re with, and we really do love being around each other and playing every day.