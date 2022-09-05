The Rome Braves' final regular season homestand of 2022 didn't come to an ideal end for the home team as the club suffered a shutout loss on Saturday and had the series finale vs. Greenville rained out on Sunday.
Rome (70-53, 34-23 in second half) went down 8-0 on Saturday for its fourth straight loss, and after heavy rains overnight and during the day on Sunday, the last of the six games between the Braves and Drive was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.
During Saturday's game, Greenville (49-75, 23-35) broke open a scoreless contest with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth for a 3-0 lead. Rome couldn't come up with a timely hit to push any runs across despite several different players contributing hits, and the Drive put the game away with a five-run ninth.
Beau Philip, Tyler Tolve and Keshawn Ogans each had a double to lead the Braves bats. Geraldo Quintero added a hit and a stolen base, and Jacob Pearson and Brandol Mezquita had the other two hits for Rome.
Dylan Spain (0-5) took the loss on the mound despite the Braves' righty pitching well as he gave up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Miguel Pena came on to work 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts, and Ben Dum tossed the final two frames and was hit hard as he gave up five runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
Wyatt Olds (3-9) got the win for Greenville as he pitched five innings of shutout baseball and allowed just three hits while striking out six.
The Drive's Aaron Perry, Casey Cobb, Brendan Cellucci and Jacob Webb each worked one inning of scoreless relief after Olds and struck out six combine between the four.
Marcelo Mayer led the Drive bats with a double, triple and two RBIs, and Alex Erro added two hits, including a double to go with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Nick Yorke contributed three hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and two runs scored in the leadoff spot, Nathan Hickey had two hits, including a solo homer, and Matthew Lugo also tallied two hits and an RBI.
Rome, which now leads the South Atlantic League South Division second half standings by just 2.5 games over Bowling Green and Asheville who are tied for second, will open up its final series of the regular season on Tuesday when they visit the Hickory Crawdads at 7 p.m. for the first of six this week.