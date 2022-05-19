Rome battled back to tie the game in the fifth on Thursday night, but it was four Aberdeen runs over the final four frames that made the difference in a 5-1 Braves loss on the road.
Rome (20-16) fell behind 1-0 in the third but tied the game in the fifth thanks to an RBI by Cody Milligan. The IronBirds (26-8) answered back with two in the sixth to take the lead and then added two more insurance runs in the eighth to seal the game.
Milligan led the Braves' lineup with two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and a walk. Landon Stephens also had a double, and Christian Robinson was the only other Rome player with a hit. Willie Carter drew a walk and scored a run as well.
Aberdeen's Coby Mayo had two two-run homers, one in the sixth and one in the eighth, to lead the way to the win for the home team.
Roddery Munoz started and had a solid night on the mound for Rome but got a no decision after lasting 4 2/3 innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out eight. Lisandro Santos went the rest of the way in relief and took a loss to fall to 1-2 on the season as he pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits while striking out 10.
The Braves will look to bounce back on Friday night as they take on Aberdeen once again at 7:05 p.m.