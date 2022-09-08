The Rome Braves looked to be headed for another important win in the team's final regular season series with a 4-1 lead late in Thursday's road contest at Hickory, but the host Crawdads rallied for four in the bottom of the eighth to earn a 5-4 comeback victory.
The game was all tied at 1-1 after each team scored a run in the fourth, but Rome (72-54, 36-24 in second half) took hold of the momentum with a three-run seventh thanks to a three-run homer by Tyler Tolve. Hickory (66-63, 35-28) didn't follow the script the Braves would've liked, however, with the big eighth-inning surge and then held the visitors scoreless in the ninth to seal the win.
Tolve had the big night at the plate for the Rome lineup, going 3-for-5 with his three-run blast. Jacob Pearson added two hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Cal Conley also had two hits and scored a run.
Ian Mejia started on the mound for Rome and got a no decision after four innings of work in which he allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
R.J. Alaniz came on to work an inning of scoreless relief with two strikeouts after Mejia, and Jake McSteen then followed that up by pitching two scoreless innings and only allowing one hit with three strikeouts.
Trey Riley (3-3) took the loss as he was on the hook for Hickory's big eighth inning, allowing four runs on three hits with one walk in 2/3 of an inning. Davis Schwab came on to pitch the final 1/3 of the eighth and didn't allow a hit or a run and struck out one.
Despite the loss Rome maintained its 2.5-game advantage atop the South Atlantic League South Division second half standings thanks to some help via a 6-4 Greenville win over second-place Asheville.
The Braves will look to bounce back on Friday when they once again take on Hickory on the road with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.